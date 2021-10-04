You know it’s October when the Iowa Breeders’ Cup shows up on the calendar.
The season’s featured stakes at Iowa Greyhound Park’s will start this week.
The contestants must maneuver through four qualifying rounds, culminating in championship and consolation races on Sunday, Oct. 24.
The field is limited to certified Iowa breds with a minimum of 12 starts this season. A maximum number of greyhounds will be chosen from those entered, with emphasis on Grade As and Bs.
The qualifying schedule:
• First round: Saturday, Oct. 9.
• Second round: Wednesday, Oct. 13
• Third round: Saturday, Oct. 16.
• Fourth round: Wednesday, Oct. 20.
The field will be cut to 48 after the second round, 24 after the third and top eight for the final and next eight for the consolation.
The purse amount will be determined. The breakdown from winner to eighth is: 40%, 20%, 10%, 8%, 7%, 6%, 5% and 4%. The consolation purse is $25,000. The breakdown from winner to eighth is: $10,000, $5,000, $2,500, $2,000, $1,750, $1,500, $1,250 and $1,000.
Last year’s champion was JD Elegant. The consolation winner was BGR J Capt Quick.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $1,248.
Twin super: $8,669.
IGP schoolers best time
RF Tingleberry, Superior Kennel, 31.68.
NOTES
Southland Festival of Stakes winners: CBJ Shocker, Arkansas Bred, WW Got Rhythm, Juvenile, Arkans Mabel, Middle Distance, Casino Boogie, Marathon, Arkans Copper, Female Sprint, Craigie Delegate, Male Sprint.
Keeneland opens its meet Friday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Friday: King vs. Queen challenge final.
Wheeling Island: Friday: Mountaineer Classic second round.