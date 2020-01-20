CLOSE

News in your town

Most Recent

What's it worth on eBay? Going around for a good buy

ICYMI: 'American Pickers' episode filmed in Dyersville to air tonight

No injuries in Mineral Point house fire

Five Flags reconstruction proposal: Could naming rights, fees, other funding generate $20 million?

Google CEO calls for regulation of artificial intelligence

Dubuque museum still intends to demo nearby vacant building

Person who makes a difference: Retired Bellevue art educator continues passion for teaching

Local lawmaker proposes $100 cap on 30-day supply of insulin

Local officials offer mixed reaction to proposal to eliminate cash bail in Illinois

Registration available for St. Mark Youth Enrichment ice golf event

Miracle League of Dubuque to hold fundraising breakfast

Dubuque County leaders talk Operation: New View's debt load ahead of possible merger

Mahomes' feet, arms, lift Chiefs to Super Bowl over Titans

The Mountaintop: MLK's last night reimagined in Fly-By-Night's production

USHL: Portillo backstops Saints to bounce-back win

Ask Amy: Online bully embarrasses family

Scott: Guarding Chicago in April 1968

On the House: Free things to do in the tri-states

Study suggests drinking tea may make you live longer

Quinn on Nutrition: Life on the ranch is all about food and nutrition

College basketball: Iowa women rally past UW

LoGuidice: Dr. King a champion of fair housing as well

Page -- Advice to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: Don’t let haters get you down

Letter: Finkenauer working hard for 1st District

YOUR HOROSCOPE: January 20

Sports briefs: Kane reaches 1,000-point mark in Blackhawks win

Gun industry gathers amid slumping sales, rising tensions

U.S. marks King holiday amid fears of deep racial divisions

Today in History

On the edge of America, census begins in a tiny Alaska town

2 police officers die after Hawaii shooting

Sanders says gender, age pose obstacles to candidates

What's happening

OZ AND ROIZEN: What causes kidney stones?

NBA: Spurs edge Miami

Candidates seek new Iowa caucus voters in trailer parks, rallies

No give: Trump's impeachment defense, prosecutors dig in

Happy families: Osaka, Williams win openers in Australia

Buttigieg says Oval Office needs wartime veteran

Gov. Evers calls for legislative action to curb youth vaping