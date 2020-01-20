For those who have today off in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, there are a few tracks that could offer a break at some point.

Some tracks have a special holiday card; others continue with their regular schedules. These are on the simulcast menu at Iowa Greyhound Park (which is closed today).

Thoroughbred (special cards)

• Aqueduct: 11:30 a.m. post. Feature race is the Interborough.

• Fair Grounds, 12:30 p.m. post.

• Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m. post.

• Laurel Park, 11:25 a.m. post.

• Santa Anita: 2:30 p.m. post. Feature race is the Megahertz.

Greyhounds

• Gulf, noon post.

• Other tracks run as regularly scheduled. The day’s feature will be the third round of Orange Park’s Derby tonight.

Standardbreds

• Northfield Park, Woodbine and Yonkers run as regularly scheduled.

NOTE

Oaklawn opens its meet Friday.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Orange Park: Saturday: Derby fourth round.

Palm Beach: Saturday: He’s My Man Classic final.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Jazil. Sunday: Ruthless.

Fair Grounds: Saturday: Nelson Menard.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Pegasus World Cup, Pegasus World Cup Turf, Inside Information, McKnight, La Prevoyante, Fred Hooper, Ladies Turf Sprint, Gulfstream Park Turf Sprint, South Beach.

Oaklawn: Friday: Smarty Jones. Saturday: Fifth Season, The Pippin.

Sam Houston: Saturday: Houston Racing Festival: Ladies Classic, Connally Turf, Texas Turf Mile, Turf Sprint, Jersey Lilly Turf, Sprint.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Palos Verdes. Sunday: Clockers Corner.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Derby Lane: Tri super, $11,509.

Orange Park: Tri super, $12,516.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $159,436.

Fair Grounds: Pick 5 jackpot, $315,147.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $3,020,200.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $557,744.

Standardbreds

Northfield: Single 6, $39,766.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $25,265.