For those who have today off in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, there are a few tracks that could offer a break at some point.
Some tracks have a special holiday card; others continue with their regular schedules. These are on the simulcast menu at Iowa Greyhound Park (which is closed today).
Thoroughbred (special cards)
• Aqueduct: 11:30 a.m. post. Feature race is the Interborough.
• Fair Grounds, 12:30 p.m. post.
• Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m. post.
• Laurel Park, 11:25 a.m. post.
• Santa Anita: 2:30 p.m. post. Feature race is the Megahertz.
Greyhounds
• Gulf, noon post.
• Other tracks run as regularly scheduled. The day’s feature will be the third round of Orange Park’s Derby tonight.
Standardbreds
• Northfield Park, Woodbine and Yonkers run as regularly scheduled.
NOTE
Oaklawn opens its meet Friday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Saturday: Derby fourth round.
Palm Beach: Saturday: He’s My Man Classic final.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Jazil. Sunday: Ruthless.
Fair Grounds: Saturday: Nelson Menard.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Pegasus World Cup, Pegasus World Cup Turf, Inside Information, McKnight, La Prevoyante, Fred Hooper, Ladies Turf Sprint, Gulfstream Park Turf Sprint, South Beach.
Oaklawn: Friday: Smarty Jones. Saturday: Fifth Season, The Pippin.
Sam Houston: Saturday: Houston Racing Festival: Ladies Classic, Connally Turf, Texas Turf Mile, Turf Sprint, Jersey Lilly Turf, Sprint.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Palos Verdes. Sunday: Clockers Corner.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $11,509.
Orange Park: Tri super, $12,516.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $159,436.
Fair Grounds: Pick 5 jackpot, $315,147.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $3,020,200.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $557,744.
Standardbreds
Northfield: Single 6, $39,766.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $25,265.