The weekly outlook BY GARY DURA Jan 31, 2022

Here's the rundown of the stakes and carryovers.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Withers. Sunday: Ruthless.

Delta Downs: Saturday: Louisiana Bred Premier: Bon Temps Starter, Championship, Distaff, Gentlemen Starter, Ladies Starter, Matron, Prince, Rajun Cajun Starter, Sprint, Starlet.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Swale, Forward Gal, Holy Bull, Kitten's Joy, Sweetest Chant.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Bayakoa.

Santa Anita: Saturday: San Pasqual, Santa Monica, Thunder Road. Sunday: Las Virgenes, Robert Lewis.

Tampa Bay: Saturday: Endeavor, Tampa Bay.

Turf Paradise: Friday: ATBA colts, fillies.

Turfway: Saturday: Forego.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Southland: Tri super, $15,075.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Pick 6, $31,131.

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $34,924.

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $47,544.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $139,806.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $313,840; super high 5, $14,772.

Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $51,163.

Turfway: Pick 6 jackpot, $46,303.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Pick 6, $14,033.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $59,809.