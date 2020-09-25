RF Snowflake continued her winning ways, becoming the only greyhound to remain undefeated in Iowa Greyhound Park’s Future Star stakes.
The Superior Kennel entrant picked up her eighth win of the season to reach 40 points, holding off the hard-charging Babinov.
Ts Capt Phasma, of T And T Kennel, and Jax Pop Star, of Jackson Greyhounds, are tied for second with 28 points.
The standings are tight, with 14 dogs with between 20 and 28 points.
They are among the 24 remaining. They will face off Sunday afternoon for a spot in the Saturday, Oct. 3, championship.
Follow the standings HERE.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $4,378.
Twin super: $8,097.
IGP schoolers
JD Blurred, of Stidham & Brindle Kennel, posted the fastest time Thursday, 31.44.
NOTES
Arlington ends its meet Saturday.
Churchill Downs ends its meet Sunday.
Gulfstream ends its meet Sunday.
Monmouth ends its meet Sunday.
Santa Anita opens its meet today.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Saturday: Group A fourth round, Group B fourth round. Sunday: Group C fourth round.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Saturday: Noble Damsel, Vosburgh.
Churchill Downs: Saturday: Ack Ack.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Florida Sire Stakes, Armed Forces, Our Dear Peggy, Hollywood Beach.
Monmouth: Saturday: Violet. Sunday: Smoke Glacken.
Prairie Meadows: Saturday: Iowa Sorority, Iowa Cradle, Iowa Oaks, Iowa Derby, Donna Reed, Gov. Branstad, Dan Johnson Sprint.
Santa Anita: Toay: Eddie D, Saturday: American Pharoah, Awesome Again, Rodeo Drive, Chandelier, John Henry, Unzip Me. Speakeasy, Chillingworth. Sunday: Sprint, Zenyatta, Tokyo City Cup.
Woodbine: Saturday: Ontario Fashion. Sunday: Bull Page, Victorian Queen.
Standardbreds
Hoosier Park: Tonight: Kentuckiana pace and trot, Caesars Trotting Classic, Elevation, Jenna’s Beach Boy, Moni Maker, Pacing Derby, Madison County.
Woodbine: Saturday: Mohawk Million, Metro Pace, She’s A Great Lady, Hilton.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $87,076.
Belmont: Pick 6 jackpot, $104,457.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $636,677.
Indiana Grand: Pick 6, $53,774; pick 5, $25,775.
Woodbine: Super high 5 jackpot, $79,998; pick 6 jackpot, $56,348.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $144,789.