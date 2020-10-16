One of the great things about being off work during the Iowa Breeders’ Cup is being able to sit back and enjoy the qualifiers.
Last night, four greyhounds, from four kennels, won their second consecutive qualifier in the Iowa Greyhound Park event.
Slide Off, of Jackson Greyhounds, JD Elegant, of Stidham & Brindle Kennel, BGR The Fighter, of Boeckenstedt Kennel, and Dead To Me, of T And T Kennel, continued their strong performances.
They are among the top 48 in points that advanced to the Oct. 22 third round.
Highlights
• Slide Off posted the fastest time, 30.50.
• JW Navajo, of Copper Kettle Kennel paid the most to win, $33.60.
• JD Eminence, of Stidham & Brindle, won by the most lengths, 5.5.
• Stidham & Brindle Kennel had the most wins, 4.
• Box with most wins: 5.
• Grade A winners: 9.
• Grade B winners: 3.
• Grade C winners: 1.
Follow the standings HERE.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $2,286.
Twin super: $10,415.
IGP schoolers
Cochise Can Fly, of Clayton Black Kennel, posted the fastest time Thursday, 31.32.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Wheeling Island: Sunday: Mountaineer Classic semifinals.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Today: Hill Prince, Knickerbocker. Saturday: Floral Park.
Keeneland: Today: Pin Oak Valley. Saturday: Lexus Raven. Sunday: Rood & Riddle.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Autumn Miss. Sunday: Twilight Derby.
Woodbine: Saturday: Glorious Song. Sunday: Northern Dancer Turf, E.P. Taylor, Nearctic.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Tonight: Reynolds.
Hoosier Park: Tonight: Indiana Sires Super Finals.
Northfield: Saturday: Courageous Lady, OSS consolations.
Woodfield: Saturday: OSS Super finals.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $12,061.
Orange Park: Tri super, $15,961.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Pick 6 jackpot, $53,426.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,794.
Gulfstream Park West: Pick 6 jackpot, $129,021.
Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $29,816.
Keeneland: Pick 6, $17,574.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $364,454.
Woodbine: Super high 5 jackpot, $29,429.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $112,116.