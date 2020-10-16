One of the great things about being off work during the Iowa Breeders’ Cup is being able to sit back and enjoy the qualifiers.

Last night, four greyhounds, from four kennels, won their second consecutive qualifier in the Iowa Greyhound Park event.

Slide Off, of Jackson Greyhounds, JD Elegant, of Stidham & Brindle Kennel, BGR The Fighter, of Boeckenstedt Kennel, and Dead To Me, of T And T Kennel, continued their strong performances.

They are among the top 48 in points that advanced to the Oct. 22 third round.

Highlights

• Slide Off posted the fastest time, 30.50.

• JW Navajo, of Copper Kettle Kennel paid the most to win, $33.60.

• JD Eminence, of Stidham & Brindle, won by the most lengths, 5.5.

• Stidham & Brindle Kennel had the most wins, 4.

• Box with most wins: 5.

• Grade A winners: 9.

• Grade B winners: 3.

• Grade C winners: 1.

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $2,286.

Twin super: $10,415.

IGP schoolers

Cochise Can Fly, of Clayton Black Kennel, posted the fastest time Thursday, 31.32.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Wheeling Island: Sunday: Mountaineer Classic semifinals.

Thoroughbreds

Belmont: Today: Hill Prince, Knickerbocker. Saturday: Floral Park.

Keeneland: Today: Pin Oak Valley. Saturday: Lexus Raven. Sunday: Rood & Riddle.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Autumn Miss. Sunday: Twilight Derby.

Woodbine: Saturday: Glorious Song. Sunday: Northern Dancer Turf, E.P. Taylor, Nearctic.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Tonight: Reynolds.

Hoosier Park: Tonight: Indiana Sires Super Finals.

Northfield: Saturday: Courageous Lady, OSS consolations.

Woodfield: Saturday: OSS Super finals.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Derby Lane: Tri super, $12,061.

Orange Park: Tri super, $15,961.

Thoroughbreds

Belmont: Pick 6 jackpot, $53,426.

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,794.

Gulfstream Park West: Pick 6 jackpot, $129,021.

Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $29,816.

Keeneland: Pick 6, $17,574.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $364,454.

Woodbine: Super high 5 jackpot, $29,429.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $112,116.