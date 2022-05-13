There are two racing days remaining at Iowa Greyhound Park.

All the details have been told – and retold – so I think it’s best to enjoy the final 20 races.

Post times are 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

The crowd shows up early, so if you want a seat, it could be difficult to find one. However, the weather looks to be a little cooler, so the outside area should be comfortable.

NOTE

Prairie Meadows opens its meet tonight.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Belmont: Saturday: Beaugay, Man o’ War, Peter Pan, Runhappy, Vagrancy. Sunday: Gold Fever.

Churchill Downs: Saturday: Manzelle.

Charles Town: Saturday: Coin Collector.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Roar.

Monmouth: Saturday: Spruce Fir. Sunday: John Reilly.

Prairie Meadows: Tonight: Goldfinch.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Santa Barbara.

Woodbine: Sunday: Jacques Cartier.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Southland: Tri super, $15,256.

Tri State: Tri super, $13,971.

Wheeling Island: Twin tri, $11,180.

Thoroughbreds

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $168,852.

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,925.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $159,120.

Horseshoe Indianapolis: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,057.

Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $23,408.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $244,931.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $75,544.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $182,197.

