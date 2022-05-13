The end nears BY GARY DURA May 13, 2022 9 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! There are two racing days remaining at Iowa Greyhound Park.All the details have been told – and retold – so I think it’s best to enjoy the final 20 races.Post times are 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. The crowd shows up early, so if you want a seat, it could be difficult to find one. However, the weather looks to be a little cooler, so the outside area should be comfortable.NOTEPrairie Meadows opens its meet tonight.STAKESThoroughbredsBelmont: Saturday: Beaugay, Man o’ War, Peter Pan, Runhappy, Vagrancy. Sunday: Gold Fever.Churchill Downs: Saturday: Manzelle.Charles Town: Saturday: Coin Collector.Gulfstream: Saturday: Roar.Monmouth: Saturday: Spruce Fir. Sunday: John Reilly.Prairie Meadows: Tonight: Goldfinch.Santa Anita: Saturday: Santa Barbara.Woodbine: Sunday: Jacques Cartier.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)GreyhoundsSouthland: Tri super, $15,256.Tri State: Tri super, $13,971.Wheeling Island: Twin tri, $11,180.ThoroughbredsCharles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $168,852.Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,925.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $159,120.Horseshoe Indianapolis: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,057.Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $23,408.Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $244,931.Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $75,544.StandardbredsWoodbine: Jackpot high 5, $182,197. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today Dubuque man 1 of 2 people dead in Michigan crash Motorcyclist leads police on chase with speeds above 90 mph in Dubuque Girls prep track & field: Gehl paces Hempstead's state-qualifying contingent Dubuque County officials plan major roadway project, consider incorporating fiber proposal Boys prep track & field: Rams' Kruse exceeds own expectations on way to state