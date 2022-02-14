Here are the upcoming stakes and carryovers.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Hollie Hughes.

Fair Grounds: Saturday: Albert Stall, Colonel Power, Fair Grounds, Mineshaft, Rachel Alexandra, Risen Star.

Golden Gate: Saturday: El Dorado Shooter.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Sprint.

Sam Houston: Saturday: Houston Turf, H-Town, Jim’s Orbit, Miss Bluebonnet, Two Altazano.

Laurel Park: Saturday: Barbara Fritchie, General George, John Campbell, Miracle Wood, Nellie Morse, Wide Country.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Dixie Belle.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Pasadena. Sunday: San Simeon.

Tampa Bay: Saturday: Lightning City, Turf Dash.

Turf Paradise: Friday: Princess of Palms, Startac.

Turfway: Saturday: Dust Commander.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Thursday: Wine and Roses

CARRYOVERS

Greyhounds

Southland: Tri super, $40,714.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Pick 6, $46,486.

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $80,865.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $593,728.

Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,425.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $276,914.

Sam Houston: Super high 5, $18,661.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $592,337; super high 5, $37,084.

Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $49,663; super high 5, $18,138.

Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $193,761.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $135,022.

Tags

Recommended for you