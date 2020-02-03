Each year, Palm Beach Kennel Club offers a greyhound match race the week before the Super Bowl, with the goal of offering an early favorite for the big game.
The Pooch Predictor has had a good track record of picking the winner.
Superior Tyrus, representing the San Francisco 49ers, claimed that race.
However, it didn’t work out, as they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-20.
NOTE
WP’s Twistedlady won the Derby at Orange Park.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Jimmy Winkfield. Sunday: Biogio’s Rose.
Delta Downs: Saturday: Louisiana Bred Premier Night: Prince, Ladies Starter, Distaff, Starlet, Championship, Gentlemen Starter, Ragin Cajun Starter, Sprint, Bon Temps Starter, Matron.
Fair Grounds: Saturday: Shantel Lanerie.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Suwannee.
Oaklawn: King Cotton.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Las Virgenes, Thunder Road. Sunday: San Vincente.
Tampa Bay: Saturday: Suncoast, Sam F. Davis, Tampa Bay, Lambholm South.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Tri super, $24,038.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $329,024.
Gulfstream: Jackpot pick 6, $182,788.
Sam Houston: Super high 5, $30,870.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $135,744.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Early super high 5, $24,009; late super high 5, $15,518.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $93,956.