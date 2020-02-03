CLOSE

News in your town

Most Recent

The best and worst of Super Bowl ads

U.S. Rep. Finkenauer seeks public input on infrastructure, transportation priorities

Man gets 5-10 years in prison for robbing eastern Iowa bank

People who make a difference: Rural Dubuque couple give gift of time via volunteer efforts

Dubuque school board's project priority list includes Senior renovation, land for new school

Biz Buzz: Maquoketa bakery to reopen; biodiesel plant running again; Pilates studio continues growth

YouTube: No 'birther' conspiracy videos for 2020 election

Authorities say man broke into and damaged Iowa Capitol

Hip hop architect to host youth workshop on Comiskey Park Saturday in Dubuque

NICC seeks to attract military-affiliated students by offering credit for service

Dubuque County supervisors support additional allocation for general assistance, sticking with Resources Unite

Galena school board to consider hiring superintendent Tuesday

In Dubuque, Biden stresses critical role of Iowans as 'character of the nation' on ballot

In wake of bankruptcy, closure of other Village Inns, owner says Dubuque restaurant 'not impacted'

Special Olympics Winter Games return to Galena this week

Dubuque man pleads guilty to 3 theft charges related to business account

In Peosta, alternative rock musician, activist to give presentations on human trafficking

Darlington Area EMS hopes to forge new path for coverage

Man charged with attempted murder for Dubuque shooting pleads not guilty

College basketball: Iowa wins ranked showdown with Illinois

Food: Does keto have long-term benefits?

Downtown Dubuque 'shop hop' set for this weekend

Ask Amy: Mom's picky eating creates embarrassment

On the House: Free things to do in tri-states

Home remedies: The benefits of aromatherapy

Writers Conference to be held at Shalom Spirituality Center

Lollipops & Music for Our Preschoolers to feature JazzQ

Page: Yes, we’re polarized, but how do we get unpolarized?

Ullrich: Watching turkeys scavenge -- and candidates, too

Women's basketball rounup: Michigan women beat No. 18 Iowa; Iowa State falls; UNI victorious

USHL: Emphatic weekend for Fighting Saints

Letter: Sanders will fight for workers

Letter: Biden authentic, experienced and electable

YOUR HOROSCOPE: February 3

Fans vote Steelers' Immaculate Reception NFL's best moment

World news in brief

Pregnant woman killed, baby survives in Milwaukee shooting

Philippines reports world's 1st virus death outside China

Britain to seek Canada-style free trade deal with EU

Illinois census outreach groups await funds

Spray planes combat the huge locust outbreak in East Africa

DHS: New screening to begin amid coronavirus concerns

TV highlights for Monday, Feb. 3

What's happening

Al-Qaida in Yemen claims deadly Florida naval base shooting

OZ AND ROIZEN: Yoga boosts your brain power

More homes destroyed in southeast Australia wildfires