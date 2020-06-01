More tracks across the country are resuming racing.
While Iowa Greyhound Park will allow spectators starting Wednesday, the others are unable (although that’s subject to change).
Here are the tracks available via simulcast at Iowa Greyhound Park that are opening. That could change because of the pandemic and changes in the rules in the tracks’ home states.
Greyhounds
• Wheeling Island, Friday.
• Tri-State, Friday.
Thoroughbred
• Belmont, Wednesday.
• Evangeline, Friday.
• Woodbine, Saturday.
Standardbred
• Woodbine, Friday.
• Meadowlands, Friday.
Moving on up
JW Navajo has won four in a row, progressing from Grade E to Grade A.
The Copper Kettle Kennel racer did not win in six races at Gulf Greyhound Park but has found IGP’s track to his liking.
He’s broken at the top in each of his races and has never trailed.
Navajo, from Kiowa Myth and JF Thisisaustin, will debut in Grade A later this week.
IGP carryovers
The first force out of the year will be Thursday. The twin tri must be paid out. The carryover over is $670, with a session Wednesday evening.
Twin super: $332.
IGP schooler watch
Slide Off, of Jackson Greyhounds, posted the fastest time Sunday, 31.93.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Wednesday: Beaugay. Thursday: Tiller. Friday: Harmony Lodge. Saturday: Fort Marcy, Intercontinental, Westchester, Carter Handicap. Sunday: First Defence.
Gulfstream: Saturday; Game Face, Soldier’s Dancer, Ginger Punch.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Derby, Gold Cup, Desert Code, Cinema, Crystal Water, Fran’s Valentine. Sunday: Triple Bend.
CARRYOVERS
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $55,060.
Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $162,029.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,304,296.
Laurel Park: Pick 5, $11,746; pick 6 jackpot, $23,654.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $585,873.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $20,004.