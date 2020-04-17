There is some good news for greyhound racing fans.

The dogs are showing up at Iowa Greyhound Park for the upcoming season. That means preseason schoolers will start in a couple of weeks.

Of course, the wild card is the COVID-19 pandemic. The schoolers could be canceled or run without spectators.

If they take place, the IGP YouTube site will have them. Click HERE

The schedule:

Saturday, May 2: Weigh-in noon; races at 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 3: Weigh-in noon; races at 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 6: Weigh-in 4:30 p.m.; races at 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 7: Weigh-in 4:30 p.m.; races at 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 9: Weigh-in noon; races at 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 10: Weigh-in noon; races at 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 13: Weigh-in 4:30 p.m.; races at 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 14: Weigh-in 4:30 p.m.; races at 5 p.m.

The season opens at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Oaklawn: Today: Rainbow Miss, Rainbow Open. Saturday: Count Fleet, Apple Blossom.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,052,983; super high 5, $36,716.

Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $66,647; super high 5, $28,434.