The main events last week at Iowa Greyhound Park featured the force out of two difficult-to-win bets: The twin trifecta and twin super.
Failure was the word in my handicapping attempts at them.
My favorite wager is the pick 4. IGP has two per card. They have a low takeout and a chance for a big payoff – even at the base wager of 10 cents.
The early one Saturday has caught my eye.
It kicks off with a Grade E race 3. He Ha So Slick, in from Southland, and Atascocita Nova will be in play. However, there isn’t an entrant that draws my attention. This is a race where you might consider five or six deep.
In race 4 it looks possible to go two or three deep. Killer Tolstoy always is near the front, so he’s a must use. BGR Tailgater is another early speed dog. Watch out for Ramtish in the 8 box.
Race 5, another Grade E, will require some depth. Superior Mitchel looks strong, but there are several dogs that get out fast but tire at the end. Maybe one of them could hold on.
In the payoff race, grade droppers GT’s Bocote and Easi Vladimir will be on the tickets. XB Submerge and BGR Triggerhappy keep pushing until the end. They would be prudent to include.
Post time is 5:30 p.m.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $2,091.
Twin super: $280.
IGP Thursday schoolers best time
Xat Saints, T&T Kennel, and Saloon Bound, Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow, 31.41.
NOTE
Delta Downs ends its meet Saturday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Saturday: Derby second round.
Thoroughbreds
Del Mar: Today: Real Good Deal. Saturday: Bing Crosby. Sunday: Clement Hirsch.
Delta Downs: Saturday: LA Bred Derby, Lee Berwick.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Desert Vixen, Dr. Fager.
Monmouth: Saturday: Oaks. Sunday: Colleen.
Saratoga: Today: Curlin. Saturday: Vanderbilt, Bowling Green, Jim Dandy. Sunday: Amsterdam.
Woodbine: Saturday: Alywow, My Dear, Victoria. Sunday: Plate Trial, Royal North, Vigil, Oaks.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Saturday: Tompkin-Geers Colt, Filly.
Northfield: Tonight: Summit County Fair.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $176,310; pick 8, $64,827.
Charles Town: Jackpot pick 6, $346,430.
Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $370,475.
Ellis Park: Pick 5, $14,541.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $458,913.
Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $11,535.
Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $253,400.
Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $213,748.
Pimlico: Pick 5, $15,457.
Prairie Meadows: Jackpot super high 5, $130,168; pick 5 jackpot, $114,787.
Woodbine: Jackpot super high 5, $100,487; pick 6 jackpot, $18,771.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Pick 6, $10,855.
Northridge: Pick 5, $16,156.
Plainridge: Super high 5, $17,603.
Running Aces: Pick 5, $11,113.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $118,