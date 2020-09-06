An overnight rainstorm did not make Rasta’s quest any easier.
The Copper Kettle entry ran down XK Want It late to claim the Dubuque Course Classic title at Iowa Greyhound Park this afternoon.
“The rain changed the track a lot,” said Jake Ungs, trainer. “The rain sped up the track quite a bit.”
Rasta trailed most of the way before closing to claim the title at the wire.
“Normally when he breaks like that he wins by a block,” Ungs said. “He deserved to win closing like that.”
The brindle male, who went undefeated in the event, had to overcome a problem, too.
“He stumbled a bit at the last turn,” Ungs said. “He got tripped. The dog showed a lot of heart. He wants to go and wants to win.”
It brought back memories of last year’s final, when Revin Devon, another Copper Kettle entrant, lost at the wire to Superior Tora.
Copper Kettle has had success in the Dubuque Course event, winning four the past six, finishing a close second last year and having to scratch top entrants in 2017.
XK Want It, of Extrem Hess Racing, placed, Oakland Taunton, of Stidham & Brindle Kennel, showed and William Demarest, also of Stidham & Brindle, finished fourth.
The purse is $30,000, with $12,000 to the winner. The remaining is broken down to the finisher as follows: $6,000, $3,000, $2,400, $2,100, $1,800, $1,500 and $1,200.