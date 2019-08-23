XT’s Thunder and Superior Tora remained undefeated after two qualifying rounds in Iowa Greyhound Park’s Dubuque Classic.
Thunder, an Xtrem Hess Racing entrant, took an early lead and held off a charging Superior Tack. Tack won his first-round race. Thunder posted a 39.53.
Tora, of Superior Kennel, came from off the pace. Revin Devon, a first-round winner, took an early lead but faded. Tora charged from the pack to pull away. She posted a 39.61. B’s Hocus Pocus placed.
Early speed proved valuable in the other qualifiers. Lester Hayes, from Stidham & Brindle Kennel, wasn’t threatened. He ran a 39.88. BGR Gladiator placed.
Joesrifleman, of Copper Kettle Kennel, broke on top. He posted a 39.89, as Superior Taylor was closing strong.
The third round will be Wednesday, Aug. 29. The top eight in points advance to the final on Sunday,
Iowa Greyhound Park carryovers
Pick 5: $101.
Twin super: $3,377.
Iowa Greyhound Park schoolers
B’s The Comanche posted the fastest time Thursday with a 30.98.
Travers Day
Saratoga will host another weekend of stakes-packed cards.
The New York track kicks things off today with six stakes on an 11-race card. Post time is noon.
Four are on dirt: Fleet Indian, Seeking the Ante, Funny Cide and Albany. The turf races are Yaddo and West Point.
The pace picks up Saturday, with the namesake the feature.
Seven stakes are on the docket – and six are Grade 1.
The $1.25 million purse Travers will highlight the xx-race card. It is the 150th running.
Three also are Breeders’ Cup qualifiers. The Ballerina winner is eligible for the Filly & Mare Spring, Sword Dancer winner qualifiers for the Turf and Personal Ensign winner qualifies for the Distaff.
The others are Forego and Jerkens Memorial.
Post time is 10:35 a.m.
The Better Talk Now wraps up the stakes on Sunday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Palm Beach: Monday: Puppy Stakes semifinals.
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Saturday: Sylvia Bishop.
Del Mar: Today: Tranquility Lake. Saturday: Pat O’Brien. Sunday: Shared Belief.
Evangeline: Tonight: Princess. Saturday: Prince.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Benny the Bull.
Monmouth: Saturday: Unbridled Essence. Sunday: Charles Hesse, Eleven North, New Jersey Breeders’ Handicap.
Woodbine: Saturday: Play The King. Sunday: Seaway.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $15,264.
Orange Park: Tri super, $21,144.
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $113,777.
Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $81,961; pick 6, $44,842.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $793,148.
Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $140,920.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $236,332 (thoroughbreds).
Saratoga: Pick 6 jackpot, $60,636.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $255,476.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $79,816.