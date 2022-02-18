The Road to the Kentucky Derby takes a trip through Louisiana Saturday afternoon.

The Risen Star is among the six stakes at Fair Grounds. It is the final race of 13.

The 10-horse lineup includes Pappacap and Epicenter. They are near the top of the Derby standings.

It is a 1 1/8ths mile race on the dirt. It has a $400,000 purse and is a Grade 2.

Other stakes are the Grade 2 Rachel Alexandra, Grade 3 Mineshaft and Fair Grounds (turf), along with the ungraded Colonel Power (turf) and Albert Stall (turf). Rachel Alexandra is for female horses.

Post time is noon.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Hollie Hughes.

Golden Gate: Saturday: El Dorado Shooter.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Sprint.

Sam Houston: Saturday: Houston Turf, H-Town, Jim’s Orbit, Miss Bluebonnet, Two Altazano.

Laurel Park: Saturday: Barbara Fritchie, General George, John Campbell, Miracle Wood, Nellie Morse, Wide Country.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Dixie Belle.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Pasadena. Sunday: San Simeon.

Tampa Bay: Saturday: Lightning City, Turf Dash.

Turf Paradise: Today: Princess of Palms, Startac.

Turfway: Saturday: Dust Commander.

CARRYOVERS (minimum $10,000)

Greyhounds

Southland: Tri super, $48,880.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Pick 6, $46,486.

Fair Grounds: Pick 5, $56,393.

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $80,865.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $692,466.

Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $30,413.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $318,450.

Sam Houston: Super high 5, $29,280.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $592,337; super high 5, $37,084.

Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $54,882.

Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $19,856.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $143,902.

