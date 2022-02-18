On to Fair Grounds BY GARY DURA Feb 18, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! The Road to the Kentucky Derby takes a trip through Louisiana Saturday afternoon.The Risen Star is among the six stakes at Fair Grounds. It is the final race of 13.The 10-horse lineup includes Pappacap and Epicenter. They are near the top of the Derby standings.It is a 1 1/8ths mile race on the dirt. It has a $400,000 purse and is a Grade 2.Other stakes are the Grade 2 Rachel Alexandra, Grade 3 Mineshaft and Fair Grounds (turf), along with the ungraded Colonel Power (turf) and Albert Stall (turf). Rachel Alexandra is for female horses.Post time is noon.STAKESThoroughbredsAqueduct: Saturday: Hollie Hughes.Golden Gate: Saturday: El Dorado Shooter.Gulfstream: Saturday: Sprint.Sam Houston: Saturday: Houston Turf, H-Town, Jim’s Orbit, Miss Bluebonnet, Two Altazano.Laurel Park: Saturday: Barbara Fritchie, General George, John Campbell, Miracle Wood, Nellie Morse, Wide Country.Oaklawn: Saturday: Dixie Belle.Santa Anita: Saturday: Pasadena. Sunday: San Simeon.Tampa Bay: Saturday: Lightning City, Turf Dash.Turf Paradise: Today: Princess of Palms, Startac.Turfway: Saturday: Dust Commander.CARRYOVERS (minimum $10,000)GreyhoundsSouthland: Tri super, $48,880.ThoroughbredsAqueduct: Pick 6, $46,486.Fair Grounds: Pick 5, $56,393.Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $80,865.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $692,466.Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $30,413.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $318,450.Sam Houston: Super high 5, $29,280.Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $592,337; super high 5, $37,084.Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $54,882.Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $19,856.StandardbredsWoodbine: Jackpot high 5, $143,902. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today Police: Man tosses doors, flips table, causing $11,000 damage at Dubuque hospital TH EXCLUSIVE: Attorneys paint different pictures of treatment of Dubuque firefighter suing city Round barn shapes up as ‘showpiece’ after big move to Vesperman Farms Heather M. Mitchell-Key Thomas J. Stieber