Superior Tuvia bided her time Sunday evening a Iowa Greyhound Park, and it helped her win the season-ending Au Revoir.
FF Lurch and Flying Zorro took off strong, but Tuvia grabbed an outside line and ran them down in 40.43.
“She did really well this year,” said trainer Jerry Cole via telephone. “We didn’t really have high expectations when she came in but she’s done really well this year.”
Two of the top Dubuque Course runners, Rasta and Oakland Taunton, didn’t compete. Tuvia has been close to the pair all season long.
“She didn’t have to deal with them in the race,” Trainer of the Year Cole said. “Obviously, it helped her.”
Tuvia paid $10.80, $4.40 and $4. Crazy Cloe placed, Flying Zorro was third and XK Need it was fourth.
The purse is $500, with a breakdown of $250, $125, $75 and $50.