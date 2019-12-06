A three-time stakes winner in 2019 at Iowa Greyhound Park had earned another accolade: A No. 2 ranking in the latest United Greyhound racing poll.
The ranking covers races from September to November.
Revin Devon won 21 races, including the Iowa Breeders’ Cup, Secretary’s Choice and Dubuque Course Classic last season. He won on the 5/16th course and Dubuque Course. He also won five in a row twice.
His next stop will be Gulf Greyhound Park, which opens Jan. 2.
Southland dogs JS Flamin Ace topped the list, Salud Raindrop was third and MRL Full Boat was fifth. LK’s Crush N It, from Derby Lane, was fourth.
Another IGP racer, BGR J Capt Quick, ranked 15th.
Editor’s note: I participate in the voting.
NOTE
JS Makin Waves won the Two for the Money Final 3. Chillaxification and JS Flamin Ace also have wins.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Saturday: Holiday Distance Challenge first round.
Palm Beach: Saturday: Dick Andrews Futurity first round.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Cigar Mile, Demoiselle, Go For Wand, Remsen. Sunday: Garland of Roses.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Jewel, Tiara, Emerald, Iron Horse, Express, Glass Slipper, Rapid Transit, Canterbury, Distaff Dash. Sunday: Caribbean Classic, Confraternity, Invitational Cup, Lady Caribbean, Caribbean Cup Speed.
Hawthorne: Today: Pat Whitworth. Saturday: Jim Edgar.
Laurel Park: Saturday: Bender Memorial, Politely, Maryland Juvenile Futurity, Maryland Juvenile Filly.
Tampa Bay: Saturday: Inaugural, Sandpiper.
Woodbine: Sunday: Ontario Lassie.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $14,509.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $544,158.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $16,162.
Fair Grounds: Pick 5 jackpot, $19,293.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $119,464.
Tampa Bay: Pick 5, $42,770.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $35,428.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Late jackpot high 5, $42,761.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $112,483.