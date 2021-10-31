2021 trainer of the year

Iowa Greyhound Park Trainer of the Year Jim Blanchard (second from left) and Greyhound of the Year RF Juanita.

 Gary Dura

Jim Blanchard, of Jackson Greyhounds, and RF Juanita, of Superior Kennel, were named Trainer of the Year and Greyhound of the Year for the 2021 season at Iowa Greyhound Park.

"I'm humbled by it," Blanchard said. "It's sad it's ending here. It's the main reason I'm here. God willing I'll be back next year."

Blanchard's dogs had more than 180 wins and two stakes titles: JW Montego, IGP Inaugural, and KW Bugatti, Iowa Breeders' Cup consolation.

RF Juanita won 18 races and hit the board 28 of 33 times. She won the Future Stars.

