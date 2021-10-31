Season honors BY GARY DURA Oct 31, 2021 Oct 31, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Iowa Greyhound Park Trainer of the Year Jim Blanchard (second from left) and Greyhound of the Year RF Juanita. Gary Dura Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! Jim Blanchard, of Jackson Greyhounds, and RF Juanita, of Superior Kennel, were named Trainer of the Year and Greyhound of the Year for the 2021 season at Iowa Greyhound Park."I'm humbled by it," Blanchard said. "It's sad it's ending here. It's the main reason I'm here. God willing I'll be back next year."Blanchard's dogs had more than 180 wins and two stakes titles: JW Montego, IGP Inaugural, and KW Bugatti, Iowa Breeders' Cup consolation.RF Juanita won 18 races and hit the board 28 of 33 times. She won the Future Stars. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today Former Lancaster librarian says termination fueled by her outsider status Scott L. Hammerand Halloween a time for local enthusiasts' homes to shine -- and scare Building a community: Local brewery plans to double its footprint, maintain simple focus John C. Davidshofer