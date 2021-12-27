Back at it BY GARY DURA Dec 27, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! After a busy and enjoyable Christmas weekend, I have enough energy left to provide a look ahead.NOTEMiami Valley opens its meet Sunday.STAKESGreyhoundsTri State: Thursday: Mardi Gras Championship final.ThoroughbredsAqueduct: Thursday: Bay Ridge. Friday: Alex Robb. Saturday: Jerome. Sunday: La Verdad.Delta Downs: Friday: Lookout. Saturday: B-Connected.Fair Grounds: Today: Broussard, Letellier, Pago Hop, Sugar Bowl, Woodchopper. Friday: Louisiana colts/geldings and fillies futurities. Saturday: Menard.Gulfstream: Friday: Abundantia, Janus, Via Borghese, Blue Norther. Saturday: Cash Run, Dania Beach, Ginger Brew, Glitter Woman, Limehouse, Mucho Macho Man.Oaklawn: Saturday: Smart Jones.Parx: Tuesday: Blitzen, Kris Kringle, Mrs. Claus. Wednesday: Futurity, Juvenile.Santa Anita: Friday: Blue Norther, Eddie Logan, Robert Frankel. Saturday: Joe Hernandez, La Canada, Sham. Sunday: Kalookan Queen.Turfway: Saturday: Holliday Cheer.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)GreyhoundsTri State: Tri super, $11,159.ThoroughbredsAqueduct: Pick 6, $49,302.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $521,332.Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,645.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $323,542.Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $92,707; super high 5, $19,746.Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $79,462; pick 5, $46,708.Turfway: Pick 5, $10,896.StandardbredsMeadowlands: Pick 5, $38,923. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Jackpot Futurity Zoology Christianity Sport Recommended for you Trending Today Love that Lasts: Dubuque couple works alongside children after 60 years of marriage David D. Murphy Iowa nursing board places nurse practitioner from East Dubuque on probation Local law enforcement reports Ask the TH: What's highest point in Dubuque? How often are streets swept?