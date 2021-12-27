After a busy and enjoyable Christmas weekend, I have enough energy left to provide a look ahead.

NOTE

Miami Valley opens its meet Sunday.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Tri State: Thursday: Mardi Gras Championship final.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Thursday: Bay Ridge. Friday: Alex Robb. Saturday: Jerome. Sunday: La Verdad.

Delta Downs: Friday: Lookout. Saturday: B-Connected.

Fair Grounds: Today: Broussard, Letellier, Pago Hop, Sugar Bowl, Woodchopper. Friday: Louisiana colts/geldings and fillies futurities. Saturday: Menard.

Gulfstream: Friday: Abundantia, Janus, Via Borghese, Blue Norther. Saturday: Cash Run, Dania Beach, Ginger Brew, Glitter Woman, Limehouse, Mucho Macho Man.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Smart Jones.

Parx: Tuesday: Blitzen, Kris Kringle, Mrs. Claus. Wednesday: Futurity, Juvenile.

Santa Anita: Friday: Blue Norther, Eddie Logan, Robert Frankel. Saturday: Joe Hernandez, La Canada, Sham. Sunday: Kalookan Queen.

Turfway: Saturday: Holliday Cheer.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Tri State: Tri super, $11,159.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Pick 6, $49,302.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $521,332.

Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,645.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $323,542.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $92,707; super high 5, $19,746.

Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $79,462; pick 5, $46,708.

Turfway: Pick 5, $10,896.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Pick 5, $38,923.

