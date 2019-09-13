Persistent heavy rain, thunder and lightening forced Iowa Greyhound Park to cancel the final six races Thursday night. Three of those were first round qualifiers for the Future Star stake.
Those will be part of Sunday’s 15-race card.
In the completed races, RF Paco and Super C Jazzy posted victories. Both are from Superior Kennel and are in Grade A. Paco has 7 wins for the season and Jazzy 8.
Hillbilly Rock, of Clayton Black Kennel, also posted a win.
The second round is Wednesday. The top 24 in points move on to the third round on Sunday, Sept. 22.
The top eight in points will face off Saturday, Sept. 28, for the title.
United Greyhound Racing Poll
The latest poll is out and a couple of Iowa Greyhound Park dogs are in the top 25.
Superior Tora, recently crowned as Dubuque Classic champion, is No. 3. She trails LR Iowa Choice, from Southland, and Mac’s Glightfoot, from Wheeling Island.
JD Blurred is 17th. Check the related graphic for the entire list.
Note: I participate in the voting.
Iowa Greyhound Park carryovers
Pick 5: $237.
Twin super: $4,558.
Iowa Greyhound Park schoolers
JD Hypnotic posted the fastest time Thursday with a 31.21.
NOTE
Churchill Downs opens its meet today.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Tonight: Group B first round. Saturday: Group A second round. Sunday: Group C first round.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Saturday: Pebbles.
Churchill Downs: Saturday: Iroquois, Locust Grove, Pocahontas, Open Mind.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Miss Gracie.
Monmouth: Saturday: Joey P. Sunday: Good Magic.
Woodbine: Saturday: Mile, Northern Dancer, Canadian, Bold Venture. Sunday: Natalma, Summer, Woodbine Cares, Ontario.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Saturday: Peaceful Way, William Wellwood.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Tri super, $13,537.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Pick 6, $120,833.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,133.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,294,231; pick 5, $32,182.
Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $18,407.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $92,495.