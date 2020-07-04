Gonz Dandelion took advantage of a strong break Saturday afternoon to claim the King and Queen title at Iowa Greyhound Park.
“He broke the best he’s ever broken from the 1 box,” Tammy Ertl, co-owner of the T and T Kennel entrant, said. “He needed it today and did it.”
Dandelion, Jill St. John and T’s Bree Harison were at the front at the break. Dandelion slowly gained an edge, then pulled away in the first turn.
“When he cleared the turn I started to get excited,” Ertl said. “He’s tough to run down.”
Kennelmate Bree Harrison turned on the jets, but couldn’t catch Dandelion. He posted a 31.08.
“He ran a great race,” Ertl said.
Dandelion paid $8.80, $5.80 and $3.
Harison placed, FF Lurch, of Copper Kettle Kennel, rallied for third and JD Tonic, of Stidham & Brindle Kennel, was fourth.
The queens hold an 18-17 lead.
The purse is $30,000, with $12,000 to the winner. The remaining is paid through eighth place: $6,000, $3,000, $2,400, $2,100, $1,800, $1,500 and $1,200.