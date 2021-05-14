This weekend lines up to be a special one.

Yes, there are races (The Preakness). However, there is something more important: It’s my anniversary.

My wife, Mary, and I have been married 33 years today. She’s been my best friend, strength and joy.

She also is one of the better racing handicappers around. I’m amazed at how she can pick out the dog or horse that is ready to win.

Thanks, Mary, for so many wonderful years together.

Preakness Saturday

We’re aware of the situation with trainer Bob Baffert’s Medina Spirit. There’s been enough said on that.

He’ll face nine horses, including another Baffert entry, Concert Tour.

I’ll use both in my wagers, but I like either Midnight Bourbon or Crowded Trade to pull an upset.

Preakness post time is 5:50 p.m.

Today’s stakes are Allaire duPont, Black-Eyed Susan, Hilltop, Miss Preakness, Pimlico Special and Very One. Saturday’s stakes are Chick Lang, Dinner Party, Gallorette, Murphy, Turf Sprint, Maryland Sprint, Preakness, Sir Barton and Skipat.

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $368.

Twin super: $2,131.

IGP Thursday schoolers

Fastest time: BGR Sugarn Spice, Boeckenstedt Kennel, 31.53.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Southland: Saturday: Futurity Fourth round.

Thoroughbreds

Belmont: Saturday: Soaring Softly.

Churchill Downs: Saturday: Louisville.

Evangeline: Tonight: Distaff. Saturday: Classic.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Powder Break, Roar.

Prairie Meadows: Saturday: Golden Circle, Goldfinch.

Sam Houston: Tonight: Texas Twister, Governor’s Cup, Sam Houston, Harris County, Derby.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Lazaro Barrera. Sunday: Desert Stormer.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Saturday: Cutler Memorial.

Pocono: Saturday: Pass, PA Stallion.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Arlington: Pick 6, $10,766.

Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $45,846.

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $58,935.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $70,737.

Indiana Grand: Pick 5, $29,027.

Lone Star: Pick 6 jackpot, $97,151; super high 5, $12,321.

Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $14,557; pick 6 jackpot, $10,760.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $40,604.

Pimlico: Pick 6, $11,948.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $465,407.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Pick 6, $14,686.

Pocono: Pick 5, $53,076.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $25,300 (COVID-19 hiatus).

