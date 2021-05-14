This weekend lines up to be a special one.
Yes, there are races (The Preakness). However, there is something more important: It’s my anniversary.
My wife, Mary, and I have been married 33 years today. She’s been my best friend, strength and joy.
She also is one of the better racing handicappers around. I’m amazed at how she can pick out the dog or horse that is ready to win.
Thanks, Mary, for so many wonderful years together.
Preakness Saturday
We’re aware of the situation with trainer Bob Baffert’s Medina Spirit. There’s been enough said on that.
He’ll face nine horses, including another Baffert entry, Concert Tour.
I’ll use both in my wagers, but I like either Midnight Bourbon or Crowded Trade to pull an upset.
Preakness post time is 5:50 p.m.
Today’s stakes are Allaire duPont, Black-Eyed Susan, Hilltop, Miss Preakness, Pimlico Special and Very One. Saturday’s stakes are Chick Lang, Dinner Party, Gallorette, Murphy, Turf Sprint, Maryland Sprint, Preakness, Sir Barton and Skipat.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $368.
Twin super: $2,131.
IGP Thursday schoolers
Fastest time: BGR Sugarn Spice, Boeckenstedt Kennel, 31.53.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Saturday: Futurity Fourth round.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Saturday: Soaring Softly.
Churchill Downs: Saturday: Louisville.
Evangeline: Tonight: Distaff. Saturday: Classic.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Powder Break, Roar.
Prairie Meadows: Saturday: Golden Circle, Goldfinch.
Sam Houston: Tonight: Texas Twister, Governor’s Cup, Sam Houston, Harris County, Derby.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Lazaro Barrera. Sunday: Desert Stormer.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Saturday: Cutler Memorial.
Pocono: Saturday: Pass, PA Stallion.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Pick 6, $10,766.
Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $45,846.
Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $58,935.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $70,737.
Indiana Grand: Pick 5, $29,027.
Lone Star: Pick 6 jackpot, $97,151; super high 5, $12,321.
Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $14,557; pick 6 jackpot, $10,760.
Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $40,604.
Pimlico: Pick 6, $11,948.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $465,407.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Pick 6, $14,686.
Pocono: Pick 5, $53,076.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $25,300 (COVID-19 hiatus).