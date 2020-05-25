Super C Jazzy broke quickly and pulled away this afternoon to claim the Memorial Sprint at Iowa Greyhound Park.
The Superior Kennel entrant started even with runner-up At’sshowmetheway but got to the turn first. She gained about a 3-length lead in the turn and pulled away for a 6-length win in 17.77. It took place on the 3/16th course.
Jazzy paid $3.80, $2.60 and $2.60
Jazzy won $250 of the $500 purse. AT’showmetheway, of T and T Kennel, earned $125, Slatex Dominator, of Jackson Greyhounds, gathered $75 and JD Amentia, of Stidham & Brindle, won $50.
Gold As Gold won last year.