JD Elegant’s victory this afternoon carried a little extra meaning.
“This was a big win for Jon (Stidham, owner), said Brian Webb, trainer. “He’s never won this one. The win is dedicated to his mom, who passed away this spring.”
The Stidham and Brindle Kennel entrant won the Iowa Breeders' Cup title at Iowa Greyound Park behind a strong break and reaching the first corner in the lead.
“There was a little jam behind her,” Webb said. “Once she gets the lead she’s tough to run down.”
That kept the competition at bay and allowed her to cruise to victory.
Elegant’s littermates also hit the board. JD Eminence finished third and JD Eclectic fourth.
“What a dynamite litter,” Webb said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime litter.”
Last year, a Stidham entrant came oh-so-close, losing to Revin Devon in a close finish.
“We lost by a nose last year,” Webb said. “This year we were definitely ready. It’s a fantastic way to end the year.”
Elegant paid $8, $3.40 and $2.60. BGR True Grit placed.
The purse is $229,000. The winner receives 40%. The remainder is broken down by order of finish: 20%, 10%, 8%, 7%, 6%, 5% and 4%.