It’s been a long time since we have been able to enjoy horse racing from Canadian tracks.
COVID-19 forced the interruption. However, that changes tonight, as Woodbine Mohawk returns to racing – without spectators.
The harness track’s post time is 6 p.m. There are 11 races on the card.
It will continue its schedule of Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Saturday, the thoroughbred track resumes with a 11-race card with a 12.20 p.m. post.
It will offer races Thursday through Sunday. All are afternoon post times.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $0.
Twin super: $5,796.
IGP Thursday schoolers
GT’s Hickory, T&T Kennel, 31.19.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Saturday: Razorback Classic first round.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Saturday: Dancin Renee.
Churchill Downs: Saturday: Mint Julep.
Golden Gate: Saturday: Albany.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Ginger Punch.
Lone Star: Sunday: Wayne Hanks, Texas Stallion Pan Zareta and Staunch Avenger divisions, Hall of Fame.
Monmouth: Saturday: Salvator. Sunday: Pegasus.
Sam Houston: Saturday: Starter, Miss Sam Houston, Jess Yoakum, 550, 220, Texas Bred.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Thor’s Echo. Sunday: Affirmed, Possibly Perfect.
Standardbreds
Pocono: Sunday: PA All-Stars.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Tri State: Tri super, $13,880.
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $38,052; Pick 8, $12,743.
Belmont: Pick 6, $260,473.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $35,615.
Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $57,755.
Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $38,373.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $195,076.
Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $22,532.
Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $62,082.
Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $17,344.
Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $267,592.
Pimlico: Pick 6 jackpot, $974,564.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $104,056; super high 5 jackpot, $31,770.
Sam Houston: Super high 5 jackpot, $17,018.
Thistledown: Pick 6 jackpot, $25,732.
Standardbreds
Plainridge: Super high 5, $20,699.
Running Aces: Jackpot pick 5, $14,997.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $25,300.