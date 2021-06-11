It’s been a long time since we have been able to enjoy horse racing from Canadian tracks.

COVID-19 forced the interruption. However, that changes tonight, as Woodbine Mohawk returns to racing – without spectators.

The harness track’s post time is 6 p.m. There are 11 races on the card.

It will continue its schedule of Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Saturday, the thoroughbred track resumes with a 11-race card with a 12.20 p.m. post.

It will offer races Thursday through Sunday. All are afternoon post times.

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $0.

Twin super: $5,796.

IGP Thursday schoolers

GT’s Hickory, T&T Kennel, 31.19.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Southland: Saturday: Razorback Classic first round.

Thoroughbreds

Belmont: Saturday: Dancin Renee.

Churchill Downs: Saturday: Mint Julep.

Golden Gate: Saturday: Albany.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Ginger Punch.

Lone Star: Sunday: Wayne Hanks, Texas Stallion Pan Zareta and Staunch Avenger divisions, Hall of Fame.

Monmouth: Saturday: Salvator. Sunday: Pegasus.

Sam Houston: Saturday: Starter, Miss Sam Houston, Jess Yoakum, 550, 220, Texas Bred.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Thor’s Echo. Sunday: Affirmed, Possibly Perfect.

Standardbreds

Pocono: Sunday: PA All-Stars.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Tri State: Tri super, $13,880.

Thoroughbreds

Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $38,052; Pick 8, $12,743.

Belmont: Pick 6, $260,473.

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $35,615.

Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $57,755.

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $38,373.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $195,076.

Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $22,532.

Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $62,082.

Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $17,344.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $267,592.

Pimlico: Pick 6 jackpot, $974,564.

Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $104,056; super high 5 jackpot, $31,770.

Sam Houston: Super high 5 jackpot, $17,018.

Thistledown: Pick 6 jackpot, $25,732.

Standardbreds

Plainridge: Super high 5, $20,699.

Running Aces: Jackpot pick 5, $14,997.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $25,300.

