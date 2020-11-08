A dog that favors the front came on strong Sunday afternoon to win the Secretary’s Choice at Iowa Greyhound Park.
Dead To Me broke well, but fell behind a charging Killer Tolstoy. However, the T&T Kennel entrant poured it on in the stretch for crown.
“She’s a front or nothing dog,” said assistant trainer Alicia Bushey. “When I saw her break I thought she had a good shot entering the turn. She’s hard to catch when she’s out in front.”
Things were looking a bit down when Dead To Me fell behind.
“When Tolstoy passed her I thought she’s not going to come back,” Bushey said.
However, she did.
“When she took the lead it looked like she really wanted to be the Secretary’s Choice champion,” Bushey said.
Dead To Me paid $12.60, $8.40 and $5.80.
Killer Tolstoy placed, Babinov was third and Xtrem Begonia was fourth.
The purse is $500, with a breakdown of $250, $125, $75 and $50.