It's time for Derby weekend BY GARY DURA May 6, 2022 A busy week at Churchill Downs steps up the pace today.It's Oaks Day – a precursor to tomorrow's Kentucky Derby. The namesake is the 11th of 13 races. Post time is 9:30 a.m. Note that rain is predicted.Nest, Kathleen O and Echo Zulu are the morning line favorites. It is scheduled for 4:51 p.m. It also is the first half of a two-day double with the Derby.Saturday's card is 14 races. The Derby, in race 12, has Zandon, Epicenter and Messier as the morning line favorites. It is scheduled for 5:57 p.m. First race is 9:30 a.m. Weather looks fine.Stakes scheduleToday: Modesty, La Troienne, Alysheba, Edgewood, Eight Belles, Turf Sprint and Oaks.Saturday: Churchill Distaff, Knicks Go, Pat Day Mile, Distaff, American Turf, Churchill Downs, Old Forester and Kentucky Derby.Another highlight is nearly every track that is active will offer a card Saturday.Post time changeBecause of the Kentucky Derby, Iowa Greyhound Park's post time will be 6:30 p.m.IGP schoolers best timeYoung and Abel, Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow, 32.20.NOTESMiami Valley ends its meet Saturday.Laurel Park ends its meet Sunday.Monmouth opens its meet Saturday.Oaklawn ends its meet Sunday.Tampa Bay ends its meet Saturday.Turf Paradise ends its meet Saturday.STAKESThoroughbredsBelmont: Today: Flat Out. Saturday: Fort Marcy, Sheepshead Bay, Westchester. Sunday: Ruffian.Evangeline: Today: Distaff. Saturday: Classic.Gulfstream: Saturday: English Channel, Honey Ryder. Sunday: Monroe.Monmouth: Saturday: Long Branch. Sunday: Serena's Song.Oaklawn: Today: Natural State. Saturday: Breeders' Championship.Santa Anita: Saturday: Senorita. Sunday: Angels Flight, Lazaro Barrera.Thistledown: Saturday: Rowland.Turf Paradise: Saturday: Hasta La Vista, Spring Futurity.Woodbine: Sunday: Whimsical.StandardbredsWoodbine: Saturday: Ontario sired spring series finals.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)GreyhoundsSouthland: Tri super, $10,163.ThoroughbredsCharles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $133,708.Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $33,152.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $70,994.Lone Star: Super high 5, $23,255; pick 5, $11,755.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $449,369.Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $151,389.Tampa Bay Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $33,472.Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $14,487.Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $38,696.StandardbredsWoodbine: Jackpot high 5, $135,113.