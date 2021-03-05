The Kentucky Derby prep races come in like a lion this weekend.
There are four scheduled – three in the United States.
The Patton Stakes starts the list. It will take place today at Dundalk, Ireland.
On Saturday, the pace picks up.
Two will be on the East Coast. Aqueduct will host the Gotham and Tampa Bay Derby will be at Tampa Bay Downs.
The San Felipe will wrap up the qualifiers. It will be at Santa Anita in California.
For the standings, click HERE.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Saturday: Hound Madness first round.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Busher Invitational, Gotham, Heavenly Prize, Tom Fool Handicap. Sunday: Biogio’s Rose.
Fair Grounds: Saturday: Lacombe, Red Camelia.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Hutcheson, Captiva Island, Any Limit.
Oaklawn: Saturday: Honeybee.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Handicap, San Carlos, San Felipe, Frank Kilroe, China Doll. Sunday: Santa Ysabel.
Tampa Bay: Saturday: Lambholm, Challenger, Columbia, Florida Oaks, Hillsborough.
Standardbreds
Pocono: Saturday and Sunday: Game of Claims finals.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $13,844.
Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $65,332.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $695,638.
Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $92,739.
Sam Houston: Pick 5, $33,444; pick 6, $11,479.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $580,060.
Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $24,531.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $114,926.