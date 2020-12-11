After six rounds of qualifying, eight greyhounds will vie for the $100,000 Legacy Grand Championship.
The final will be the sixth race Saturday night at Palm Beach. Post time is 6.
Bug Brush (2 box) won four qualifiers. Jax Blow Pop (3 box) and Thrill U (5 box) have three wins each.
However, it’s Abbi’s Frontman (4 box) is the morning line favorite. He has won his last two qualifiers.
I like Jax Blow Pop’s chances as he gets out of the box quickly and rushes well. Bug Brush will follow closely.
Frontman doesn’t break consistently. His rush is strong, but with the early speed on the inside, he might not make up the gap.
Old Town Road (8 box) and Thrill U will battle for a spot on the board.
Race 2 will be the consolation race. Oshkosh Avenger (7 box) and Palm City Tasha (4 box) are my selections.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Alex Robb. Sunday: Bay Ridge.
Fair Grounds: Today: Magic City Classic. Saturday: Louisiana Champions Day: Classic, Juvenile, Ladies Sprint, Ladies Turf, Lassie, Sprint, Turf.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Fort Lauderdale, Harlan’s Holiday, Rampart, Sugar Swirl, My Charmer.
Tampa Bay: Saturday: Marion County, City of Ocala.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $11,627.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $42,365.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $319,997.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $293,196.