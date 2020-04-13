Each year, as the return of live racing at Iowa Greyhound Park nears, I like to check out how last year’s stakes winners are doing.
KW Bahamamamarun took an early lead and never trailed to claim the season-ending’s IGP Au Revoir at Iowa Greyhound Park.
She defeated XK Need It by 2 lengths.
Bahamamamarun moved to Palm Beach, where she started on the 545-yard course in Grade B. She ran a couple on its 660-yard course then returned to the 545-yard course, running in Grade C.
She hasn’t raced since mid-January.
