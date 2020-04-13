Au Revoir 2019

KW Bahamamamarun, the 2019 Au Revoir champion from Iowa Greyhound Park.

Each year, as the return of live racing at Iowa Greyhound Park nears, I like to check out how last year’s stakes winners are doing.

KW Bahamamamarun took an early lead and never trailed to claim the season-ending’s IGP Au Revoir at Iowa Greyhound Park.

She defeated XK Need It by 2 lengths.

Bahamamamarun moved to Palm Beach, where she started on the 545-yard course in Grade B. She ran a couple on its 660-yard course then returned to the 545-yard course, running in Grade C.

She hasn’t raced since mid-January.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Oaklawn: Friday: Rainbow Miss, Rainbow Open. Saturday: Count Fleet, Apple Blossom.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $905,127.

Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $51,835.