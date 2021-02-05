It’s not often tracks adjust their schedules.
However, Super Bowl Sunday is one of those times.
Most tracks will offer racing Sunday. But some have earlier post times. And the time between races is shorter.
Here are the post times (subject to change):
Greyhounds
Southland: 3 p.m.
Wheeling Island: Noon.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: 12:20 p.m.
Fair Grounds: 1 p.m.
Golden Gate: 1:15 p.m.
Gulfstream: 11:40 a.m.
Laurel Park: 11:25 a.m.
Oaklawn: 12:30 p.m.
Santa Anita: 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay: 11:20 a.m.
Standardbreds
Miami Valley: 12:05 p.m.
Good luck with all your wagers.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Withers. Sunday: Ruthless.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Suwannee River, Ladies’ Turf Sprint.
Oaklawn: Saturday: King Cotton.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Las Vergenes, Thunder Road. Sunday: San Vincente.
Tampa Bay: Saturday: Suncoast, Sam Davis, Tampa Bay, Lambholm South Endeavor.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Southland: Tri super, $13,240.
Tri State: Tri super, $10,387.
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $86,829.
Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $32,470.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $494,341.
Sam Houston: Super high 5, $29,806.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $843,235.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $24,847.
Yonkers: Pick 6, $12,573.