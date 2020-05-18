Iowa Greyhound Park’s season opened with a bang.
Stakes races, difference courses, huge payouts: These plant the seeds for an exciting year. I hope the pandemic settles down so spectators can attend.
Some highlights
IGP Inaugural winner: Killer Tolstoy rallied to edge JD Revelation at the wire.
Best races Saturday: The Inaugural featured a rally by Tolstoy to win by a head. In race 13, Xat Lone Ranger won by a nose.
Fastest times Saturday: JD Blurred, 31.06; JD Amentia, 18.06 on the 3/16ths and T’s Karla Ann 40.33 on the Dubuque Course.
Opening night handle: $196,736; and because of the pandemic, none of it was onsite or from Iowa residents, because at this point Iowa residents can’t wager on Iowa tracks online.
Maiden Debut winner: Lucille Beale.
Best race Sunday: Race 4, with Vegas and BGR Last Call battling throughout. Vegas won by less than a length.
Fastest time Sunday: Lucille Beale, 30.40.
Handle: $159,635.
Carryovers
Twin tri: $35.
Twin super: $19.
Schooler watch
Troodon, of Copper Kettle Kennel, posted the fastest time, 30.94..
Track opening
Orange Park will resume racing tonight.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Churchill Downs: Saturday: Matt Winn, Blame, Shawnee, War Chant, Tepin.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Charles Whittingham, Daytona. Monday: Shoemaker, Monrovia, Gamely.
CARRYOVERS
Thoroughbreds
Churchill Downs: Super high 5, $10,255; pick 6 jackpot, $71,804.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $480,541.
Santa Anita: Super high 5, $19,910; pick 6 jackpot, $224,102.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $159,664.