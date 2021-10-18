A couple of Boeckenstedt Kennel entrants remain undefeated in Iowa Breeders’ Cup qualifying at Iowa Greyhound Park.
BGR Goodfella and BGR Bottoms Up top the standings. Kennel-mates BGR Crown Royal and BGR Jaded are in third and fourth.
Defending champ JD Elegant, Stidham & Brindle Kennel, is tied for fourth. Superior Kennel’s Killer Lego and Killer Tolstoy, along with Jackson Greyhounds’ KW Carlo Gambino, are in the top eight.
RF Juanita, of Superior Kennel and Future Star champion, is in the top 15.
The top eight after Wednesday night's fourth round will compete in the championship race Sunday. The next eight face off in the consolation race.
A look at Wednesday’s lineup
Race 6: JD Elegant (2 box), RF Juanita (3) and BGR Crown Royal (4) will vie for the early lead. Don’t overlook Killer Lego (7) and KW Carlo Gambino (8).
Race 8: BGR Bottoms Up (1), Killer Tolstoy (4) and BGR Jaded (6) top the contenders.
Race 12: BGR Goodfella (3) and Superior Bonnie (2) are top entrants.
The purse is estimated at $410,000. The breakdown from winner to eighth is: 40%, 20%, 10%, 8%, 7%, 6%, 5% and 4%. The consolation purse is $25,000. The breakdown is: $10,000, $5,000, $2,500, $2,000, $1,750, $1,500, $1,250 and $1,000.
Follow the standings HERE.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $1,063.
Twin super: $11,496.
IGP schoolers best time
Loyal Togo, Jackson Greyhounds, 31.78.
NOTES
Golden Gate opens its meet Friday.
Mahoning Valley opens its meet Friday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Wheeling Island: Saturday: Mountaineer Classic final.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Friday: Carle Place. Saturday: Hill Prince, Noble Damsel. Sunday: Point of Entry.
Delta Downs: Friday: Louisiana Jewel. Saturday: Louisiana Legacy.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Journeyman Juvenile, Juvenile Fillies Sprint.
Keeneland: Friday: Sycamore. Saturday: Raven Run, Perryville. Sunday: Dowager.
Laurel Park: Saturday: Classic, Distaff, Distaff Starter, Ladies, Lassie Nursery, Sprint, Starter, Turf, Turf Distaff, Turf Sprint, Turf Starter.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Lure. Sunday:
Woodbine: Friday: Lake Superior, Thunder Bay. Saturday: Hendrie, Princess Elizabeth.
Standardbreds
Hoosier: Wednesday: INSS consolation.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,710.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $66,921.
Keeneland: Super high 5, $43,203; pick 6, $19,647.
Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $16,075.
Meadowlands: Pick 6, $17,046.
Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $90,703.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $533,910; super high 5, $11,590.
Woodbine: Super high 5 jackpot, $41,015.
Standardbred
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $25,588.