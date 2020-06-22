The first-round winners hope to build on their points Wednesday evening in the second round of the King and Queen stakes at Iowa Greyhound Park.
A breakdown:
Kings
Race 2: JD Blurred has the 1 box, which he had in his first-round win. Closer Disco Moves, who had a second, is in the 5 box.
Race 6: FF Lurch drew the 1 box after winning from the 8 box. Gonz Dandelion has the 8 box after posting a first-round win from the 6 box.
Race 12: A tough race, with two runners-up and three third place finishers. JS Drews Money has the 1 box and Granger Ghost drew the 8 box.
Queens
Race 4: First-round winner JD Tonic has the 3 box. Her race includes place finishers T’s Bree Harison (4 box) and Star Of the Pride (2 box).
Race 10: The top first round finisher is CTW Smores To Go, who placed fourth. Defending champion JD Revelation has the 1 box. She finished sixth.
Race 14: Jill St. John, winner of four of her last five, drew the 4 box. L’s Kimberly, an upset winner in round one, has the 3 box.
The top 16 in each bracket will advance to Sunday’s third round. The top four will advance to the July 4th final.
To follow the standings, click HERE. https://sites.google.com/site/dgpstakes/
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $1,867.
Twin super: $2,359.
IGP schooler watch
It’s That Time, of Stidham & Brindle kennel, posted the fastest time Sunday, 31.58.
NOTES
Yonkers resumes its meet tonight.
Churchill Downs ends its meet Saturday.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Thursday: Easy Goer. Friday: Hessonite. Saturday: Just A Game, New York, True North, Vagrancy Handicap. Sunday: Bouwerie.
Churchill Downs: Saturday: Regret, Stephen Foster, Fleur De Lis, Bashford Manor.
Prairie Meadows: Saturday: Bob Bryant. Sunday: Gray’s Lake.
Woodbine: Saturday: Nassau.
Standardbreds
Saratoga: Saturday: Joe Gerrity Memorial.
CARRYOVERS
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $13,927.
Orange Park: Tri super, $17,826.
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $140,718.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $168,347.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $48,058.
Woodbine: Pick 6, $55,762.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Early jackpot high 5, $54,154; late jackpot high 5, $65,202.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $103,412.