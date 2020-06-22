CLOSE

News in your town

Most Recent

Vulnerable people coping with greater risk from coronavirus

2 dead, 7 wounded in shooting at North Carolina block party

Virtual support groups available for Iowans affected by COVID-19

East Dubuque fire chief: Investigation complete in small fire at retirement facility

Elkader residents open home to nurses during COVID-19

4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Dubuque County, increases in 6 other local counties

Man pleads guilty to 2 felonies for shooting woman during Grant County standoff

City of Dubuque, county settle excessive-force lawsuit for $15,000

Prairie du Chien horse-drawn carriage event canceled for this year

$100,000 in grants awarded to Jo Daviess County entities

Bloomington fair canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns

Platteville man accused of shooting pleads not guilty

Biz Buzz: Canine comfort at funeral home; new Dubuque boutique; Dyersville grocery store progressing

Quite the change-up for high school baseball

Union Dubuque gives big assist to recent graduates

Pandemic leads to a bicycle boom, and shortage, around world

Ask Amy: Young marriage faces old problems

Concert preview: Elvis show to raise lights at Maquoketa's Ohnward Fine Arts Center

Play preview: Road Less Traveled to present 'Mynx & Savage'

Television Q&A

New albums

Shields: White Americans must take action to end systemic racism

Gregg and Pate: Stand up and be counted in 2020 census -- a key to Iowa's future

Tucker: Court curtails another hateful Trump policy

YOUR HOROSCOPE: June 22

UK police: Park stabbing that killed 3 was a terror attack

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Amazing supplement battles respiratory infections, gut problems

Group: Remove statue of Illinois' 3rd governor, slave owner

Hit hard by virus, fine dining finds new ways to serve

No arrests in shooting in Seattle protest zone that killed 1

Injuries at protests draw scrutiny to use of police weaponry

Dutch police arrest 400 after virus protest turns violent

state news in brief

Balk in baseball coronavirus talks as negotiations drag on

Illinois officials to begin treating for gypsy this month

Milwaukee police investigating homicides, other incidents

Iowa authorities arrest 32-year-old man in fatal stabbing

NASCAR race at Talladega Superspeedway postponed by rain

Sports briefs: Dimitrov positive for COVID-19, exhibition event canceled

Minority officers allege discrimination over Chauvin booking

Births