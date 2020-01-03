The first stakes final of the year will take place at Derby Lane Saturday night.
It’s the final of the 1925 Historical Inaugural. The top four in two qualifying races will battle for the crown on the 550-yard course.
The finalists
From race 6: BD Wells, LK’s Santori, Rich N Famous and FGF Pass You By.
From race 10: Shoot The Breeze, Flying Zigzag, LK’s Crush N It and Where U Want Me.
My pick
Shoot The Breeze is rolling, so the bet starts with him. BD Wells and LK’s Santori have early speed and will be in play. LK’s Crush N It will be on the board somewhere, and FGF Pass You By could help get a good price.
The winner earns $7,700 of the $18,000 purse.
Post time is 6:30 p.m.
Line-up change
There will be a change this year in the simulcasting wagering options.
The Minnesota track Canterbury Downs will be added when it opens Friday, May 15.
Penn National has been dropped.
NOTES
Hawthorne ends its meet Saturday.
Woodbine standardbred resumes Saturday.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: La Verdad.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Mucho Macho Man, Kitten’s Joy, Ginger Brew, Glitter Women, Limehouse.
Santa Anita: Saturday: San Gabriel, Sham. Sunday: Santa Ynez.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $17,431.
Fair Grounds: Pick 5 jackpot, $120,586.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,409,702.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $161,456.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Late jackpot high 5, $87,287.