The consolation race participants are: Dead To Me, Babinov, BGR J Capt Quick, Superior Presley, RF Shiloh, BGR Goingoingone, L’s Elena and T’s Capt Phasma.
KW Malibu Run won the consolation title last year.
The consolation race purse is $7,500, with $3,000 to the winner. The remainder is based on order of finish: $1,500, $750, $600, $525, $450, $375 and $300.
BGR J Capt Quick lived up to his name this afternoon, taking an early lead from the 1 box and holding on to capture the Iowa Breeders’ Cup consolation title at Iowa Greyhound Park.
“Getting the 1-hole was key,” said Phil Stapleton, trainer. “He wants the inside.”
The Boeckenstedt Kennel entrant pulled away from an even start at the first turn, the slowly built a 3-length edge over T’s Capt Phasma.
“Once he got around the turn he was able to get control,” Stapleton said.
Capt Quick will race in Southland next.
The red male posted a 31.37. He paid $10.20, $6.20 and $3.20. T’s Capt Phasma placed, BGR Goingoingone showed and Babinov fourth.