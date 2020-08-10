For this dog, charging over the Dubuque Course is like a game of Life.
It’s My Life has been dominating the long course at Iowa Greyhound Park this season.
The male from T & T Kennel has 10 wins and two places in 12 tries. He’s won five in a row.
His only finish off the board was in his IGP debut on the 5/16th course.
It’s My life is known for his rallies. He doesn’t break very well. But when he reaches the second turn, the jets kick in and he rolls to victory.
He’ll be a favorite to win the Dubuque Course classic, which begins Saturday, Aug. 22.
Derby preps near end
The trail to determine the 20-horse field for the Kentucky Derby has one race remaining. That is the Pegasus, which will take place Saturday at Monmouth.
However, it offers a smaller number of points: 20-8-4-2.
The horse in the final qualifying position has 25 points.
Tiz The Law tops the standings, with Authentic second.
For the standings, click HERE. https://www.kentuckyderby.com/horses/prep-races
The Kentucky Derby is Saturday, Sept. 5., at Churchill Downs.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $764.
Twin super: $5,084.
IGP schoolers
Super C Jazzy, of Superior Kennel, posted the fastest time Sunday, 31.28.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Friday: Futurity fourth round; Razorback Classic fourth round; Derby second round.
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Saturday: Leavitt.
Del Mar: Saturday: Solana Beach. Sunday: CIT & TOC.
Indiana Grand: Wednesday: Caesars, Indiana Grand.
Monmouth: Saturday: Pegasus. Sunday: Incredible Revenge.
Saratoga: Wednesday: Adirondack. Thursday: Union Avenue. Friday: Perfect Sting. Saturday: Alabama, Derby. Sunday: Oaks.
Woodbine: Saturday: Oaks, Plate Trial, Dance Smartly, King Edward, Bold Venture. Sunday: Seaway.
Standardbreds
Hoosier Park: Friday: Dan Patch.
Northfield: Saturday: Carl Millstein.
Woodbine: Tonight: Dream Maker. Tuesday: Whenuwishuponastar. Thursday: Millard Farms, Pure Ivory.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Pick 7, $13,335; jackpot high 5, $27,927.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $71,447.
Del Mar: Super high 5, $44,378; pick 6, 142,511; pick 6 jackpot $56,395.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $110,161; super high 5, $62,944.
Woodbine: Pick 6 jackpot, $30,629.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $227,651.