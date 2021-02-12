It’s a given that most weekends thoroughbred tracks host stakes races.
Six is the magic the number for stakes at two tracks Saturday – Fair Grounds and Laurel Park.
The feature at Fair Grounds is the Risen Star, in race 13. It is a Kentucky Derby qualifier.
The General George highlights Laurel’s nine-race card.
Golden Gate also has a Derby qualifier in the El Camino.
Check out the list below.
NOTE
Oaklawn has canceled races this weekend because of predicted wintry weather.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Broadway. Sunday: Gander.
Fair Grounds: Saturday: Albert Stall, Colonel Power, Fair Grounds, Mineshaft, Rachel Alexandra, Risen Star.
Golden Gate: Saturday: El Camino.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Sprint, Turf Sprint.
Laurel Park: Saturday: Miracle Wood, General George, Barbara Fritchie, Wide Country, John Campbell, Nellie Morse.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Santa Monica. Sunday: Sweet Life.
Tampa Bay: Saturday: Pelican, Minaret.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Tri State: Tri super, $15,910.
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $116,072.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $955,623.
Sam Houston: Super high 5, $41,027.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $29,679.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $22,694.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $24,847.