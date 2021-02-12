It’s a given that most weekends thoroughbred tracks host stakes races.

Six is the magic the number for stakes at two tracks Saturday – Fair Grounds and Laurel Park.

The feature at Fair Grounds is the Risen Star, in race 13. It is a Kentucky Derby qualifier.

The General George highlights Laurel’s nine-race card.

Golden Gate also has a Derby qualifier in the El Camino.

Check out the list below.

NOTE

Oaklawn has canceled races this weekend because of predicted wintry weather.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Broadway. Sunday: Gander.

Fair Grounds: Saturday: Albert Stall, Colonel Power, Fair Grounds, Mineshaft, Rachel Alexandra, Risen Star.

Golden Gate: Saturday: El Camino.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Sprint, Turf Sprint.

Laurel Park: Saturday: Miracle Wood, General George, Barbara Fritchie, Wide Country, John Campbell, Nellie Morse.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Santa Monica. Sunday: Sweet Life.

Tampa Bay: Saturday: Pelican, Minaret.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Tri State: Tri super, $15,910.

Thoroughbreds

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $116,072.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $955,623.

Sam Houston: Super high 5, $41,027.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $29,679.

Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $22,694.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $24,847.

