There has been a lot of football and racing (and some actual work) the past couple of weeks.
This weekend wraps up the holidays. That means more tracks return to action (and more football).
Start the holiday by getting caught up with the stakes and carryovers.
NOTE
Miami Valley harness racing joins the lineup Sunday.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Today: Jerome. Saturday: Gravesend. Sunday: La Verdad.
Gulfstream: Today: Cash Run, Abundantia, Janus. Saturday: Mucho Macho Man, Ginger Brew, Limehouse, Dania Beach, Glitter Women.
Santa Anita: Today: Joe Hernandez. Saturday: San Gabriel, Sham. Sunday: Santa Ynez.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $503,603.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $48,988.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Pick 5, $46,731.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $24,847.