It’s finally here: Live racing returns Saturday night at Iowa Greyhound Park.
The only major changes will be a couple of wagers.
The twin tri will be forced out every other Wednesday evening starting May 12. It also will be forced out closing day.
The twin super will be forced out July 25 and on closing day.
Weekend stakes
Saturday: IGP Inaugural will be the feature. The selected entrants will face off for a part of the $500 purse. Killer Tolstoy won last year. Post time is 5:30 p.m.
The entrants by box:
- JS Chillnthemost (Clayton Black Kennel)
- Superior Rex (Superior Kennel)
- FF Salty Dog (Copper Kettle Kennel)
- JD Tonic (Stidham & Brindle Kennel)
- BGR Trail Boss (Boeckenstedt Kennel)
- U Better Believe (Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow)
- JW Montego (Jackson Greyhounds)
- JD Payload (Stidham & Brindle)
Sunday: Maiden Debut tops the Sunday matinee card. The entrants also are selected and will race for part of a $500 purse. Lucille Beale won last year. Post time is 1 p.m.
Schooling races highlights
Wednesday:
Fastest time: Vina Val (Copper Kettle Kennel), 31.80.
Top performances: FGT Wind Me Up (Copper Kettle Kennel), Joe Exotic (T and T Kennel).
Thursday:
Fastest time: Superior Presley (Superior Kennel), 32.18.
Top performance: MV Hoover (Xtrem Hess Racing).
NOTES
Keeneland ends its meet today.
Churchill Downs opens its meet Saturday.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Today: Affirmed Success. Saturday: Elusive Quality. Sunday: License Fee.
Charles Town: Saturday: Confucious Say.
Churchill Downs: Saturday: William Walker.
Golden Gate: Saturday: Derby, Oaks, Camilla Urso, Golden Poppy, Lost in the Fog, San Francisco Mile. Sunday: Campanile, Silky Sullivan.
Keeneland: Today: Bewitch.
Oaklawn: Saturday: Bachelor.
Pimlico: Saturday: Dahlia, Federico Tesio, Frank Whiteley, Henry Clark, King Leatherbury, Primonetta, Weber City.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Santa Margarita, Crystal Water. Sunday: Singletary.
Turf Paradise: Friday: Ann Owens, Dwight Patterson, Breeders’ Derby, Breeders’ Oaks, Rollins.
Standardbreds
Pocono: Saturday: Bobby Weiss Colt Pace. Sunday: Bobby Weiss Colt Trot.
CARRYOVERS
Greyhounds
Tri State: Tri super, $13,125.
Wheeling Island: Twin tri, $10,043.
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $43,230.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $71,970.
Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $30,248.
Keeneland: Super high 5 jackpot, $13,110.
Lone Star: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,504.
Pimlico: Pick 6 jackpot, $11,736.
Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $17,066.
Standardbreds
Pocono: Pick 5, $26,318.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $25,300.