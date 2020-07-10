Even during the time of pandemic, you’ve got to take a break and move about.
It’s been awhile since I’ve taken a full week off. That starts at the close of work today.
Of course, there will be races to handicap. I think it’s a good time to try different thoroughbred tracks.
I believe that focusing on a track or two is a good idea. You can pick up details and trends that can help find a nice payoff down the line.
However, trying a different track from time to time forces you to think through your handicapping process. I think it slows you down, which can help results.
When you return to your favorite tracks, you begin to see the little things that were missed. That evolves into better handicapping – and nicer payoffs.
Good luck at the races.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $880.
Twin super: $3,125.
IGP schooler watch
GI Joe, of Copper Kettle Kennel, posted the fastest time Thursday, 30.72.
NOTES
Keeneland’s five-day meet ends Sunday.
Del Mar opens its meet today.
Belmont ends its meet Sunday.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Today: Gold Fever. Saturday: Ruffian. Sunday: River Memories.
Del Mar: Today: Oceanside. Saturday: Wickerr. Sunday: Osunitas.
Keeneland: Today: Maker’s Mark Mile, Beaumont. Saturday: Blue Grass, Ashland, Jenny Wiley, Madison, Shakertown, Appalachian. Sunday: Elkhorn, Transylvania.
Monmouth: Saturday: Blue Sparkler. Sunday: My Frenchman.
Woodbine: Saturday: Connaught Cup.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Saturday: Graduate series trot and pace, Filly trot, Colt trot.
Yonkers: Saturday: Springfield.
CARRYOVERS
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Pick 6 jackpot, $429,081.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $211,194.
Keeneland: Pick 6, $18,732.
Laurel Park: Pick 5, $11,077.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $119,626.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $98,825; pick 6 jackpot, $16,186.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Early jackpot high 5, $61,750; late jackpot high 5, $75,268.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $250,903. Forced out Saturday night.