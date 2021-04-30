There’s not much doubt about the focus of the majority of the pari-mutuel players Saturday.
It’s Kentucky Derby Day. Churchill Downs will kick off the Triple Crown with the 20-horse race about 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
And, several tracks begin their seasons, some end theirs with force outs of all pools. Plus, the regular horse racing, harness racing and greyhound tracks will offer challenging cards.
A look at Churchill Downs
This weekend, stakes is the word.
It kicks off today with the Alysheba, La Troienne, Oaks, Eight Belles, Edgewood and Turf Sprint. Two are Grade 1 and four are Grade 2.
The feature race is the Oaks. It will feature Clairiere, Travel Column and Search Results.
Saturday’s stakes include the Churchill Downs, Derby City Distaff, Distaff Turf, American Turf, Turf Classic, Pat Day Mile and, of course, The Kentucky Derby.
Four are Grade 1 and three are Grade 2.
Top entrants in the Derby are: Essential Quality, Known Agenda, Rock Your World and Hot Rod Charlie.
Grab your pen and programs, take some time and start handicapping.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $411.
Twin super: $657.
IGP Thursday schoolers
Fastest time: Revin Devon (Copper Kettle Kennel), 31.51.
NOTES
Arlington opens its meet today.
Prairie Meadows opens its meet today.
Louisiana Downs opens its meet Saturday.
Oaklawn ends its meet Saturday.
Turf Paradise ends its meet Saturday.
Tampa Bay ends its meet Sunday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Today: Spring Futurity first round.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Today: Flat Out. Saturday: Fort Marcy Sheepshead Bay, Westchester. Sunday: Ruffian.
Charles Town: Saturday: It’s Binn Too Long.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Big Drama, Honey Ryder.
Oaklawn: Saturday: Invitational.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Senorita, Angel’s Flight.
Turf Paradise: Saturday: Hasta La Vista, Spring Futurity.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $57,054; pick 5, $23,967.
Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $25,697.
Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,201.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $234,773.
Lone Star: Pick 6 jackpot, $32,338.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $186,141.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $21,976.
Standardbreds
Pocono: Pick 5, $33,277.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $25,300.