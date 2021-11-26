Several tracks end their meets this weekend, which meets great cards and potential for huge payouts as they must force out all pools.

The list starts today, as Plainridge closes its harness season. The Maine-based track has a super high five on the payout list.

Sunday, two tracks end their meets.

First up is Churchill Downs. No stakes are scheduled for Sunday. However, there are some this weekend.

Today it’s the Clark. On Saturday, the Jockey Club is a Kentucky Derby prep race, with points going to the top finishers. Also, the Fern Creek, Golden Rod and Lively Shively will take place.

Heading west, Del Mar ends its Bing Crosby Meet.

The California track will have stakes. The schedule is today, Hollywood Turf; Saturday, Hollywood Derby, Jimmy Durante and Seabiscuit; and Sunday, Cecil B. DeMille and Matriarch.

West Virginia title

The Keystone Championship final will feature the top 678-yard racers Saturday afternoon at Wheeling Island.

The entrants are: GLS Fast Food, RS’s Blue Heaven, CET Dirty Gurly, Mac’s Zhivago, Mac’s Chapman, Mac’s Choo, RS’s Prime Time and JA’s Moon Man.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Today: Comely, Forever Together, Gio Ponti. Saturday: Turf Sprint, Central Park, Discovery, Long Island. Sunday: Autumn Days, Fall Highweight, Tepin.

Charles Town: Saturday: Futurity.

Fair Grounds: Saturday: Wright.

Golden Gate: Today: Debutante. Saturday Berkeley.

Laurel Park: Today: Howard Bender, Politely. Saturday: Laurel, Small, Safely Kept.

Mahoning Valley: Saturday: Glacial Princess, Kirchberg.

Turf Paradise: Today: Phoenix, Kruytbosch.

Woodbine: Saturday: Kennedy Road. Sunday: Grey, Mazarine.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Pick 6, $73,574.

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $59,786.

Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $195,484.

Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $460,114.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $17,917.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $109,421.

Tampa Bay Downs: Super high 5, $16,379.

Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $28,313.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $223,941.

