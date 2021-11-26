What’s up this holiday weekend? BY GARY DURA Nov 26, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! Several tracks end their meets this weekend, which meets great cards and potential for huge payouts as they must force out all pools.The list starts today, as Plainridge closes its harness season. The Maine-based track has a super high five on the payout list.Sunday, two tracks end their meets.First up is Churchill Downs. No stakes are scheduled for Sunday. However, there are some this weekend.Today it’s the Clark. On Saturday, the Jockey Club is a Kentucky Derby prep race, with points going to the top finishers. Also, the Fern Creek, Golden Rod and Lively Shively will take place.Heading west, Del Mar ends its Bing Crosby Meet.The California track will have stakes. The schedule is today, Hollywood Turf; Saturday, Hollywood Derby, Jimmy Durante and Seabiscuit; and Sunday, Cecil B. DeMille and Matriarch.West Virginia titleThe Keystone Championship final will feature the top 678-yard racers Saturday afternoon at Wheeling Island.The entrants are: GLS Fast Food, RS’s Blue Heaven, CET Dirty Gurly, Mac’s Zhivago, Mac’s Chapman, Mac’s Choo, RS’s Prime Time and JA’s Moon Man.STAKESThoroughbredsAqueduct: Today: Comely, Forever Together, Gio Ponti. Saturday: Turf Sprint, Central Park, Discovery, Long Island. Sunday: Autumn Days, Fall Highweight, Tepin.Charles Town: Saturday: Futurity.Fair Grounds: Saturday: Wright.Golden Gate: Today: Debutante. Saturday Berkeley.Laurel Park: Today: Howard Bender, Politely. Saturday: Laurel, Small, Safely Kept.Mahoning Valley: Saturday: Glacial Princess, Kirchberg.Turf Paradise: Today: Phoenix, Kruytbosch.Woodbine: Saturday: Kennedy Road. Sunday: Grey, Mazarine.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)ThoroughbredsAqueduct: Pick 6, $73,574.Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $59,786.Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $195,484.Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $460,114.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $17,917.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $109,421.Tampa Bay Downs: Super high 5, $16,379.Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $28,313.StandardbredsWoodbine: Jackpot high 5, $223,941. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today Bellevue family, high school student team up to fight cancer Nearly 1,000 runners welcome return of Turkey Trot Dubuque man sentenced to jail for 2 assaults Ada M. Lynch Ahead of 1st Thanksgiving in new home, Dubuque woman reflects on road to recovery