Well, there are races BY GARY DURA Jan 7, 2022 My memory is a bit hazy, but I don't remember a post-holiday weekend like this.There are only nine stakes listed for the tracks in Iowa Greyhound Park's simulcast lineup.One is a Grade 2: The Santa Ynez Saturday at Santa Anita.Take a closer look at the past performances. Fewer stakes could open opportunities for larger payouts.STAKESThoroughbredsAqueduct: Saturday: Say Florida Sandy. Sunday: Rego Park.Delta Downs: Today: Orleans. Saturday: Sam's Town.Gulfstream: Saturday: Tropical Turf.Oaklawn: Saturday: Pippin.Santa Anita: Saturday: Santa Ynez. Sunday: Las Cienegas.Turfway: Saturday: Prevue.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)GreyhoundsSouthland: Tri super, $18,752.ThoroughbredsGolden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,512; super high 5, $11,031.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $921,692.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $35,805.Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $248,818.Turfway: Pick 5, $29,835.StandardbredsWoodbine: Jackpot high 5, $55,628.