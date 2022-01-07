My memory is a bit hazy, but I don’t remember a post-holiday weekend like this.

There are only nine stakes listed for the tracks in Iowa Greyhound Park’s simulcast lineup.

One is a Grade 2: The Santa Ynez Saturday at Santa Anita.

Take a closer look at the past performances. Fewer stakes could open opportunities for larger payouts.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Say Florida Sandy. Sunday: Rego Park.

Delta Downs: Today: Orleans. Saturday: Sam’s Town.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Tropical Turf.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Pippin.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Santa Ynez. Sunday: Las Cienegas.

Turfway: Saturday: Prevue.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Southland: Tri super, $18,752.

Thoroughbreds

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,512; super high 5, $11,031.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $921,692.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $35,805.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $248,818.

Turfway: Pick 5, $29,835.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $55,628.

