Superior Bonnie needed every inch of the course Thursday night.
The Superior Kennel entry rallied to edge JW Bermuda to remain undefeated in Iowa Greyhound Park’s King and Queen stakes.
Three dogs are tied for second with 28 points, 12 points behind the leader. They are BGR Wide Open, Boeckenstedt Kennel, RF Juanita, Superior Kennel, and JD Tonic, Stidham & Brindle.
JW Bermuda, Jackson Greyhounds, is fifth with 24 points.
On the King’s side, JW Montego, of Jackson Greyhounds, and KB’s Big Iron, Copper Kettle Kennel, top the standings with 32 points – a win and a place.
KW Carlo Gambino, Jackson Greyhounds, is third with 23 points. Vino Val, Copper Kettle, Killer Lego, Superior Kennel, and MJ Kraken, T&T Kennel, are tied for fourth with 20 points.
The top 16 in each bracket advance to Wednesday evening’s third round. The top four in each advance to the final on the Fourth of July.
Follow the standings HERE.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $338.
Twin super: $7,104.
IGP Thursday schoolers
Bellweather, Stidham & Brindle, 31.76.
NOTE
Churchill Downs ends its meet Saturday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Saturday: Razorback Classic third round.
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Saturday: Chicago, Hanshin Cup.
Belmont: Saturday: Mother Goose, Wild Applause. Sunday: Saginaw.
Churchill Downs: Today: Kelly’s Landing. Saturday: Debutante, Wise Dan, War Chant, Stephen Foster, Fleur De Lis, Tepin, Bashford Manor,
Gulfstream: Saturday: Not Surprising.
Lone Star: Sunday: Singletary, Wasted Tears, Grand Prairie, Chicken Fried.
Monmouth: Saturday: Boiling Springs. Sunday: Smart N Classy.
Thistledown: Saturday: Gold Cup, Lady Jacqueline, Ohio Derby.
Woodbine: Saturday: Trillium.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Saturday: Graduate series trot and pace.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $67,262.
Belmont: Pick 6, $58,383.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $66,956.
Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $157,020.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $422,027.
Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $80,186.
Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $110,007.
Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $61,841.
Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $60,292.
Pimlico: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,253,883.
Prairie Meadows: Jackpot pick 5, $197,029; super high 5, $57,161.
Thistledown: Pick 6 jackpot, $46,623.
Standardbreds
Pocono: Pick 5, $11,878.
Running Aces: Jackpot pick 5, $24,143.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $91,865.