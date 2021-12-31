Another packed weekend at Gulfstream BY GARY DURA Dec 31, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! The Florida track will end the year – and start the new one – with several stakes.Today’s card at Gulfstream has three, all on the turf. None are graded.Two are 5 furlongs, Abundantia (for filles and mares) and Janus. The Via Borghese is 1 3/8ths miles for fillies and mares.The action on New Year’s Day includes six stakes. For the fillies and mares, it’s the Cash Run (1 mile), Ginger Brew (1 mile turf) and Glitter Woman (6 furlongs).The Mucho Macho Man (1 mile), Limehouse (6 furlongs) and Dania Beach (1 mile turf) will complete the lineup.Mardi Gras titleCET Dirty Dilly continued a stellar season at Tri State Thursday night.She won the Mardi Gras Championship, her 42nd win of the season. She’s hit the board in 52 of 55 races.Superior Bonnie, who raced at Iowa Greyhound Park last season, placed. She’s had six wins and five places in 19 races.NOTEMiami Valley opens its meet Monday.STAKESThoroughbredsAqueduct: Today: Alex Robb. Saturday: Jerome. Sunday: La Verdad.Delta Downs: Today: Lookout. Saturday: B-Connected.Fair Grounds: Today: Futurities. Saturday: Menard.Oaklawn: Saturday: Smarty Jones.Santa Anita: Saturday: Joe Hernandez, La Canada, Sham. Sunday: Kalookan Queen, Blue Norther, Eddie Logan.Turfway: Saturday: Holliday Cheer.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)GreyhoundsTri State: Tri super, $16,742.ThoroughbredsAqueduct: Pick 6, $195,763.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $600,129.Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $92,707; super high 5, $28,302.Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $89,003.Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $22,495.StandardbredsMeadowlands: Pick 5, $38,923.Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $18,534. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Jackpot Mare Filly Sport Zoology Bonnie Recommended for you Trending Today New Year's storm expected to wallop eastern Iowa; warning, advisory issued for 4 local counties Habitat for Humanity to soon open ReStore in Dubuque New laws impacting local schools, law enforcement taking effect in Illinois Julie Schlueter As his tenure ends, Dubuque's longest-serving mayor reflects on his start, impact