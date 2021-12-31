The Florida track will end the year – and start the new one – with several stakes.

Today’s card at Gulfstream has three, all on the turf. None are graded.

Two are 5 furlongs, Abundantia (for filles and mares) and Janus. The Via Borghese is 1 3/8ths miles for fillies and mares.

The action on New Year’s Day includes six stakes. For the fillies and mares, it’s the Cash Run (1 mile), Ginger Brew (1 mile turf) and Glitter Woman (6 furlongs).

The Mucho Macho Man (1 mile), Limehouse (6 furlongs) and Dania Beach (1 mile turf) will complete the lineup.

Mardi Gras title

CET Dirty Dilly continued a stellar season at Tri State Thursday night.

She won the Mardi Gras Championship, her 42nd win of the season. She’s hit the board in 52 of 55 races.

Superior Bonnie, who raced at Iowa Greyhound Park last season, placed. She’s had six wins and five places in 19 races.

NOTE

Miami Valley opens its meet Monday.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Today: Alex Robb. Saturday: Jerome. Sunday: La Verdad.

Delta Downs: Today: Lookout. Saturday: B-Connected.

Fair Grounds: Today: Futurities. Saturday: Menard.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Smarty Jones.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Joe Hernandez, La Canada, Sham. Sunday: Kalookan Queen, Blue Norther, Eddie Logan.

Turfway: Saturday: Holliday Cheer.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Tri State: Tri super, $16,742.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Pick 6, $195,763.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $600,129.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $92,707; super high 5, $28,302.

Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $89,003.

Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $22,495.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Pick 5, $38,923.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $18,534.

