Revin Devon continued his winning ways Thursday night, as the Copper Kettle Kennel entrant posted another victory in Iowa Greyhound Park’s Breeders’ Cup qualifying.
He has won six of 7 and 15 on the season. He is the only undefeated racer in the stakes and the win assured a spot in the championship race.
He will attempt to continue his winning ways in qualifying in Wednesday’s fourth round.
JD Anaconda, Superior Tack and BGR J Capt Quick are tied for second with 52 points.
Third round winners, with kennel, time and highlights:
XK Want It (Xtrem Hess Racing), 31.39, hit board in 20 of 27 races.
JD Anaconda (Stidham & Brindle Kennel, 31.29, has two wins and a second.
Revin Devon (Copper Kettle Kennel), 31.22, 15 wins on season, six of last seven.
BGR J Capt Quick (Boeckenstedt Kennel), 31.15, 16 wins on season, 32 of 35 on the board.
BSK Snow White (Copper Kettle Kennel), 31.59, has two wins in qualifying and three of last four.
KW Malibu Run (Plum Creek Oxob Trow), 31.59, has two wins in qualifying and six on the season.
The top eight in points after the fourth round will compete in the championship race, with the next eight facing off in the consolation race. Both will be Sunday, Oct. 27.
Follow the standings HERE.
Iowa Greyhound Park carryovers
Pick 5: $105.
Twin super: $6,795.
Iowa Greyhound Park schoolers
Dashin Dave posted the fastest time Thursday with a 31.63.
