Entrants from a pair of kennels had a strong first round in Iowa Greyhound Park’s Breeders’ Cup.
Copper Kettle posted four wins and Stidham & Brindle had three.
Revin Devon led the way for Copper Kettle. He picked up his 13th win of the season and six in his last seven races. He recently won the Future Star stakes.
Bossman Jake, Joesrifleman and Joesminipearl also won.
JD Infliction, JD Ghost In You and JD Anaconda won for Stidham & Brindle.
All were Grade A except for Joesminipearl, which entered the race in Grade B.
Other winners:
Sh Ishikawa, Boeckenstedt Kennel.
KW Malibu Run, Plu Creek Owbox-Trow.
Youdontknowme, Clayton Black Kennel.
Superior Tack, Superior Kennel.
XM Bella, Xtrem Hess Racing.
The second round is Saturday. The top 48 in points will advance to Thursday’s third round.
Follow the standings HERE.
Iowa Greyhound Park carryovers
Pick 5: $37.
Twin super: $6,005.
Iowa Greyhound Park schoolers
Js Drews Money posted the fastest time Thursday with a 31.09.
NOTES
Prairie Meadows ends its meet Saturday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Wednesday: Juvenile second round. Saturday: Final.
Southland: Friday: King vs. Queen final.
Wheeling Island: Saturday: Mountaineer Classic first round.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Saturday: Floral Park, Sands Point. Sunday: Point of Entry. Monday: Knickerbocker.
Charles Town: Saturday: Nine West Virginia breeders’ races.
Keeneland: Today: Franklin County. Saturday: Queen Elizabeth.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Distaff. Sunday: Anoakia.
Woodbine: Saturday: International, E.P. Taylor, Nearctic.
Standardbreds
Northfield: Saturday: Courageous Lady.
Woodbine: Gold super finals.
Yonkers: Saturday: Dan Rooney Pace, Harry Harvey Trot, International trot.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Tri super, $14,534.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,940.
Gulfstream Park West: Pick 6 jackpot, $58,490.
Meadowlands/Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $37,890.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $82,759.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $97,774.
Standardbreds
Northfield: Single 6 jackpot, $43,596.