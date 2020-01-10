CLOSE

News in your town

Most Recent

Iran denies downing plane, says West should share evidence

MacDill AFB on brief lockdown after report of armed suspect

More than 40 residents offer suggestions for upgrades at North End park

Authorities: Murderer serving life tries to kill Boscobel prison guard in shank attack

USHL heavyweights square off in home-and-home series

New location, same anti-poverty goals for Dubuque organization

Dubuque man sentenced to federal prison for having gun after domestic abuse convictions

Timeline on Galena museum unclear as funding falls behind schedule

TH First Citizens: Dubuque couple in spotlight for decades of behind-the-scenes contributions

Police: 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Dubuque

Veterans group to host weekend forum for U.S. Senate, presidential candidates in Dubuque

New general manager named for Galena Territory Association

Area Residential Care announces hiring of new executive director

No injuries reported from small fire at correctional facility in Dubuque

Popular YouTube comedian to headline Dubuque comedy show

Dubuque detours

Weekend Buzz: 5 events to check out this weekend

Girls prep basketball: Pirates defense keys win over East Dubuque

Girls prep basketball: Platteville outlasts Prairie du Chien in ranked showdown

College notebook: Former West Delaware coach headed to Hall of Fame

Local & area roundup: Wahlert wrestlers rally to victory

Triple treat: Upcoming exhibits examine past, explore future, fuel imaginations

Ask Amy: Newlywed ensnared in alarming marriage

Ellis: Powerful performances lift 'Little Women'

Opening this weekend

Call for women artists and January workshops at Maquoketa Art Experience

Letter: Not a fan of human trafficking plea deal

Cyr: Drones, destruction, death – the undeclared war with Iran

Letter -- An impeachment warning: What comes around, goes around

YOUR HOROSCOPE: January 10

Ball-hawking Harris has been Vikings secondary success story

Pope warns of risks from US-Iran tensions in policy speech

Morning smile: What did we do on holiday break? A toilet paper pyramid

2 suspected coyote attacks in Chicago, several sightings

Weinstein judge won't step aside as jury selection resumes

Trump proposes sweeping rollback of environmental oversight

Nation news in brief

Suspected jihadists strike Niger military; 25 soldiers dead

Fugitive Ghosn brings global attention to Japanese justice

Wisconsin/Iowa news in brief

World's largest volunteer force fights Australia's wildfires

Tonight's tv highlights