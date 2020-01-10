We are two weeks away from finding out the 2019 thoroughbred award winners.
The 49th Annual Eclipse Awards winners will be announced Thursday, Jan. 23, as part of the build-up to the Pegasus on Saturday, Jan. 25. All events are at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale, Fla.
Most of the attention will be on the Horse of the Year category, which features Bricks and Mortar, Maximum Security and Mitole. All are nominated in other categories, too.
The finalists:
Horse of the Year: Bricks and Mortar, Maximum Security, Mitole.
Two-Year-Old Male: Maxfield, Storm the Court, Structor.
Two-Year-Old Filly: Bast, British Idiom, Sharing.
Three-Year-Old Male: Code of Honor, Maximum Security, Omaha Beach.
Three-Year-Old Filly: Covfefe, Guarana, Serengeti Empress.
Older Dirt Male: McKinzie, Mitole, Vino Rosso.
Older Dirt Female: Blue Prize, Elate, Midnight Bisou.
Male Sprinter: Imperial Hint, Mitole, World of Trouble.
Female Sprinter: Belvoir Bay, Come Dancing, Covfefe.
Male Turf Horse: Bricks and Mortar, Mo Forza, World of Trouble.
Female Turf Horse: Got Stormy, Sistercharlie, Uni.
Steeplechase Horse: Brain Power, Scorpiancer, Winston C.
Owner: Gary Barber, Peter Brant, Klaravich Stables Inc. and William H. Lawrence.
Breeder: Calumet Farm, Godolphin, George Strawbridge Jr.
Trainer: Steve Asmussen, Chad Brown, Brad Cox.
Jockey: Javier Castellano, Irad Ortiz Jr., Jose Ortiz.
Apprentice Jockey: Julio Correa, Angel Diaz, Kazushi Kimura.
NOTE
Sam Houston opens its meet tonight.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Palm Beach: Saturday: He’s My Man Classic second round.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Say Florida Sandy. Sunday: Rego Park.
Delta Downs: Tonight: Orleans. Saturday: Sam’s Town.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Marshua’s River, Tropical Turf.
Santa Anita: Saturday: La Canada, Las Clenegas. Sunday: Kalookan Queen.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $59,960.
Fair Grounds: Pick 5 jackpot, $155,836.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,951,703.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $292,520; super high 5, $22,253.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Late jackpot high 5, $94,800.