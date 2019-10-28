We get one Breeders’ Cup completed, then it’s time for another.
Iowa Greyhound Park’s premier stakes event ended Sunday (congratulations Revin Devon). Next the thoroughbreds will be highlighted.
The Breeders’ Cup Friday and Saturday brings in the best of the best from around the world. They will compete in 14 races of differing ages, surfaces, lengths and by sex.
The wagering palette – and the pools – are huge. The handicapping is difficult, but the results can be rewarding. And, there are several bets that connect each day’s card.
The following are the main events for each day. The post draw is later today.
Friday
- Juvenile Turf Sprint, 3:12 p.m.
- Juvenile Turf, 3:52 p.m.
- Juvenile Fillies, 4:32 p.m.
- Juvenile Fillies Turf, 5:12 p.m.
- Juvenile, 6:03 p.m.
First post is 12:45 p.m. It is a 10-race card.
Saturday
- Filly & Mare Sprint, 1:55 p.m.
- Turf Sprint, 2:33 p.m.
- Dirt Mile, 3:10 p.m.
- Filly & Mare Turf, 3:54 p.m.
- Sprint, 4:36 p.m.
- Mile, 5:20 p.m.
- Distaff, 6 p.m.
- Turf, 6:40 p.m.
- Classic, 7:44 p.m.
First post is 12:07 p.m. It is a 12-race card.
Take some time this week to prepare. It can be worth it.
Iowa Greyhound Park carryovers
Pick 5: $195.
Twin super: $7,391.
Iowa Greyhound Park schoolers
Brother Joseph posted the fastest time Sunday with a 31.29.
NOTES
LK’s Crush N It won the Howl-O-Ween at Derby Lane.
WW’s Chewbacca won the Mountaineer Classic at Wheeling Island.
Aqueduct opens its meet Friday. Because Belmont had to cancel its closing day card Sunday, the pick 6 jackpot carryover of $279,432 will be forced at Friday at Aqueduct.
Santa Anita ends its meet Sunday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Today: Coast Classic third round. Saturday: Fourth round.
Southland: Friday: Two for the Money first round.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Friday: Tempted. Saturday: Turnback The Alarm. Sunday: Nashua.
Charles Town: Saturday: West Virginia Futurity.
Churchill Downs: Friday: Dream Supreme. Saturday: Chilukki, Bet On Sunshine.
Hawthorne: Friday: Showtime Deb. Saturday: Sun Power.
Santa Anita: Thursday: Lure. Friday: Golden State Juvenile and Juvenile Fillies, Marathon. Saturday: Twlight, Ken Maddy, Damascus. Sunday: Goldikova.
Woodbine: Saturday: Maple Leaf. Sunday: Autumn, Glorious Song.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Saturday: Kindergarten filly and colt, pace and trot.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $10,784.
Thoroughbreds
Gulfstream Park West: Pick 6 jackpot, $362,758.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $395,207; super high 5, $173,280.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $107,663; pick 6 jackpot, $26,801.
Standardbreds
Northfield: Single 6, $23,295.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $27,629.