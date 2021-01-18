There is more to look forward to this week.
Besides updating the stakes and carryovers, start a countdown to this weekend already.
Gulfstream will host its Pegasus events Saturday. The highlight is the Grade 1 World Cup.
And, to start the weekend, Oaklawn opens its meet Friday.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Today: Interborough. Saturday: Jazil. Sunday: Busanda.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Pegasus World Cup, Pegasus World Cup Turf, Inside Information, William McKnight, Marshua’s River, La Prevoyante, Fred Hooper.
Santa Anita: Today: Megahertz. Saturday: Palos Verdes. Sunday: Clockers’ Corner.
Standardbreds
Miami Valley: Friday, H&G $12,500 claiming pace; F&M $20,000 claiming pace. Saturday: H&G $20,000 claiming pace. Sunday: H&G $30,000 claiming pace, $10,000 claiming trot.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $23,759.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $400,558.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $481,864; super high 5, $28,493.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,495.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $24,847.